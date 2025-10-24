S$12.4M TOTO jackpot on 23 Oct split among 3 winners, each get S$4.14M

3 punters share S$12.4M TOTO jackpot after cascade draw on 23 Oct

Three lucky punters will split the S$12.4 million jackpot for the cascade draw on Thursday (23 Oct).

Each Group 1 winner will bring home a cool S$4.14 million.

All 3 Group 1 winning TOTO tickets were bought online

The winning numbers for the draw were:

7, 14, 17, 18, 31, and 38,

The Additional Number was 46.

Three Group 1 winners eventually emerged — all of them had purchased their winning tickets online.

The three winning tickets comprised:

A QuickPick System Roll Entry

A QuickPick System 7 Entry

A System 7 Entry

Meanwhile, 10 Group 2 winners brought home S$139,191 each.

No Group 1 winners in the last three draws

The TOTO draw on Thursday (23 Oct) is the eleventh cascade draw this year.

Cascade draws happen after three consecutive draws without a Group 1 Prize winner.

If there are no Group 1 winners in a cascade draw, the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners.

Before this, the previous cascade draw was on 29 Sept — two winners shared the jackpot of S$12.3 million.

