S$12.4M TOTO jackpot on 23 Oct split among 3 winners, each get S$4.14M

3 punters share S$12.4M TOTO jackpot after cascade draw on 23 Oct
Three lucky punters will split the S$12.4 million jackpot for the cascade draw on Thursday (23 Oct).
Each Group 1 winner will bring home a cool S$4.14 million.
All 3 Group 1 winning TOTO tickets were bought online
The winning numbers for the draw were:
7, 14, 17, 18, 31, and 38,
The Additional Number was 46.
Three Group 1 winners eventually emerged — all of them had purchased their winning tickets online.
The three winning tickets comprised:
- A QuickPick System Roll Entry
- A QuickPick System 7 Entry
- A System 7 Entry
Meanwhile, 10 Group 2 winners brought home S$139,191 each.
No Group 1 winners in the last three draws
The TOTO draw on Thursday (23 Oct) is the eleventh cascade draw this year.
Cascade draws happen after three consecutive draws without a Group 1 Prize winner.
If there are no Group 1 winners in a cascade draw, the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners.
Before this, the previous cascade draw was on 29 Sept — two winners shared the jackpot of S$12.3 million.
Featured image adapted from Google Maps.