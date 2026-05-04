Flexar officially launches in S’pore with over 200 vehicles, new users get S$10 welcome voucher

Flexar launches in Singapore with point-to-point car-sharing service after beta phase draws nearly 10,000 sign-ups

Close to 10,000 drivers signed up for Flexar during its two-week beta phase, signalling early interest in the point-to-point car-sharing platform.

Following the trial, Flexar officially launched in Singapore on Monday (4 May), allowing users to pick up a car from one station and drop it off at another.

The platform positions itself as Singapore’s only purpose-built point-to-point car-sharing service, and aims to make occasional car use more convenient for those who do not own a vehicle.

Over 200 EV and petrol cars across Singapore

According to a media release, Flexar currently has more than 200 vehicles across 100 stations.

These stations are located in residential areas and commuter-heavy locations in the Central, North, Northeast, and East regions.

The company said it plans to add more stations and vehicles every month, with the goal of eventually offering islandwide access.

Its fleet includes both electric vehicles and internal combustion engine cars, with models such as the Hyundai Avante, Honda Fit, Toyota Sienta, and Opel Corsa-e.

This gives users options for different needs, whether they are making a quick errand run, travelling a longer distance, or looking for a bigger vehicle for group trips.

No membership or deposit fees

Signing up for Flexar is meant to be fuss-free. Users aged 18 and above with a valid driving licence can register through Singpass, without having to pay membership or deposit fees.

Once onboarded, rentals are charged using a per-minute block pricing model, with fuel included in the rates.

Users who want extra assurance can opt for Collision Damage Waiver coverage. Flexar also provides 24/7 customer support through live chat and other communication channels on its website and app.

Currently, a temporary fuel surcharge applies due to global oil conditions. Flexar said the surcharge will be reviewed weekly and removed once market conditions stabilise.

Built with feedback from beta users

Flexar said the platform was developed with lessons from BlueSG’s strategic pause, as well as feedback from users during its beta testing phase.

The app includes features such as radar search, fare calculators, flexible reservation extensions, and tools to help improve vehicle and parking availability.

During the beta phase, users gave positive feedback on the range of vehicles, ease of signing up, flexible payment options, clear billing, vehicle cleanliness, and the ability to extend reservations.

They also pointed out areas that could be improved, including station descriptions, in-app notifications, the photo-taking process, rental invoices, FAQs, and live chat support.

Flexar said these will be addressed in upcoming system updates.

Launch promos available in May

To thank those who took part in the beta phase, Flexar will be giving additional vouchers to users who completed trips during the trial period.

Top feedback contributors will also receive extra incentives.

Meanwhile, new users can get a S$10 welcome voucher as part of a two-week launch promotion.

There will also be weekly promotions throughout May, along with referral rewards for users who invite friends and family to sign up.

For more information or to sign up, visit Flexar’s website.

Also read: Flexar car-sharing service to launch public beta in S’pore on 15 April, no deposit or membership fees

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Featured image courtesy of Flexar.