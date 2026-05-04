‘Our car got wrecked too’: Students in Thailand spark outrage over insensitive comment after fatal drunk driving incident

Drunk BMW driver kills motorcyclist in Thailand, friend sparks outrage with insensitive remark

A fatal drunk driving accident in Thailand has triggered public outrage after a university student made an insensitive remark at the scene, focusing on damage to their car rather than the victim’s death.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday (30 Apr) near Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus.

Speeding BMW crashes into motorcyclist

According to reports, two motorcyclists had just left a restaurant when a speeding BMW overtook the one behind before slamming into the rider in front.

Witnesses claimed the car was travelling at speeds exceeding 200km/h, according to Pattaya News.

Authorities received the report at around 2.30am.

The 27-year-old rider was killed in the crash.

Friend’s comment sparks online backlash

A video circulating online shows the group of three students being confronted by members of the public at the scene.

In the clip, a female passenger, believed to be a friend of the driver, responded to the crowd by saying, “Why are you yelling? Our car got wrecked too.”

Her comment drew widespread criticism online, with many condemning the group’s apparent lack of remorse.

Charged, but out on bail

The 22-year-old driver was later found to be well above the legal alcohol limit.

He has been charged with drunk driving causing death, but was granted bail of THB120,000 (S$4,700), according to Thairath.

The case is scheduled to be heard on 27 July.

The victim’s family has reportedly been offered THB100,000 (S$3,917) in compensation by the driver’s family.

The deceased rider is said to have a young child.

University condemns incident

The three individuals involved are reportedly students from Thammasat University.

In response, the university issued a statement condemning drunk driving.

Also read: Mother in M’sia slapped with fine after allowing underaged son to drive, causing accident that killed 3



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Featured image adapted from ตลาดล่างอัปเกรด on Facebook and Pattaya News.