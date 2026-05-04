3 passengers dead in suspected hantavirus outbreak on Atlantic cruise ship, at least 3 others sick

Suspected hantavirus outbreak wreaks havoc on Atlantic cruise ship

At least three passengers aboard the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius, which was sailing in the Atlantic Ocean, have died from respiratory infections.

While one critically ill passenger has been confirmed to have contracted hantavirus, the World Health Organization (WHO) suspects that all the deaths and infections were linked to the virus.

Hantavirus is a serious illness typically spread through contact with rodents such as rats and mice, including exposure to their urine, droppings, and saliva.

It can cause respiratory infections or severe fever with kidney complications. Some variants may also lead to haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, which can have a fatality rate of up to 15%, depending on the strain involved.

At least three dead from suspected hantavirus infection

The MV Hondius departed Ushuaia, Argentina on 20 March for a 46-day cruise that was due to end in Cape Verde, West Africa.

According to shipping company Oceanwide Expeditions, the ship can accommodate 170 passengers, along with 57 crew members, 13 guides, and one doctor.

A 70-year-old Dutch man was reportedly the first to show symptoms of hantavirus on the ship, Dutch news outlet Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS) reported.

He later died on board, and his body was reportedly disembarked at Saint Helena, a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic Ocean.

A 69-year-old Dutch woman was also reportedly transferred to a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she later died.

The third person who died has also been identified as a Dutch national, BBC reported.

Oceanwide Expeditions said arrangements are being made to return their body home, together with another guest who had a close connection to them.

Three others fall ill on board

Three other individuals aboard the ship have also fallen ill.

They include a 69-year-old British man, who was confirmed to have hantavirus and has since been transferred to intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The other two are crew members who remain on board and “urgently need medical care”, Oceanwide Expeditions said.

Cape Verdean authorities have not permitted the two crew members to disembark from the ship, which is currently lying off the coast of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde.

However, local health officials have boarded the vessel to examine them.

Oceanwide Expeditions said the Dutch government has promised to make efforts to bring the two crew members to the Netherlands.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier said passengers have been urged to stay in their cabins as much as possible and avoid contact with others.

Also read: 9 people develop gastroenteritis symptoms on board Disney Adventure cruise, SFA investigating

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Featured image adapted from Oceanwide Expeditions and Africa Images on Canva, for illustration purposes only.