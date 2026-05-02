Fire at Philippines landfill in its third week, public advised to wear masks due to poor air quality

Fire ravages Philippines landfill for nearly three weeks

A fire that began at Navotas Landfill in Metro Manila, Philippines, on 10 April is in its third week, as authorities struggle to put it out.

Buried under tonnes of garbage, the fire is caused by methane gas.

It has resulted in extremely poor air quality in Navotas and neighbouring cities.

This has prompted the authorities to advise the public to mask up.

Fire under control

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said 70-80% of the 43-hectare landfill caught fire, Manila Standard reported.

Nearly half of it has been extinguished with soil, and the fire is under control.

However, authorities cannot determine when it will be completely put out.

“It’s a big progress, but like what we saw, it’s not easy. We can’t just deploy equipment because it’s dangerous,” Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon said.

A team of experts from the Japan Disaster Relief arrived in the Philippines on 23 April to provide advice on fire management and environmental response.

The process of snuffing out the fire is expected to accelerate with the help of the Japanese experts, Mr Dizon said.

Longstanding fire at landfill causes extremely poor air quality

Several cities are reportedly shrouded in smog coming from the landfill.

This has led to a rise in complaints about respiratory issues.

In neighbouring Valenzuela, the air quality was at the “red” level.

This means it is dangerous for everyone, especially for sensitive groups, including newborns, people with comorbidities, and the elderly.

As such, local governments have urged their residents to wear face masks.

Authorities may take legal action Meanwhile, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is looking to take legal action against the operator of the landfill.

“We’re meeting within the week with the Solicitor General and lawyers to determine what steps we can possibly take,” said DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna.

The BFP had previously revealed that the fire was due to “built-up methane gas from decomposing materials [that] reached its ignition point due to exposed waste surfaces”.

Mr Cuna said the landfill operator, Phil Ecology Systems Corp, had previously submitted a safe closure and rehabilitation plan for the landfill in October 2025.

However, it withdrew the plan on 4 March, Inquirer reported.

Also read: At least 200 homes destroyed in massive fire in Sabah village, no casualties reported so far

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Featured image adapted from John Rey Tiangco on Facebook.