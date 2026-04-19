At least 200 homes destroyed in massive fire in Sabah village, no casualties reported so far

Massive blaze engulfs at least 200 stilt houses in water village in Sabah

At least 200 homes were destroyed in a massive fire in Kampung Bahagia, Sandakan, Sabah, in the early hours of Sunday (19 April).

In particular, the blaze razed non-permanent, stilt houses on water.

According to The Star, the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department received a report regarding the fire at 1.32am and promptly sent 35 personnel to the scene.

Fire not yet under control

Firefighters arrived at the scene 15 kilometres from the station at 1.48am.

Despite the quick response, the fire was still not brought under control by Sunday morning.

“Firefighters faced difficulties at the scene due to narrow access roads, which hindered the movement of fire engines into the affected area,” Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station chief Jimmy Lagung said.

“In addition, low tide conditions made it difficult to obtain an open water supply,” he added.

445 individuals evacuated

Sandakan Municipal Council President and District Disaster Management Committee chairman, Datuk Walter Kenson has declared a disaster following the fire.

He said a temporary relief centre has been launched at 7am to accommodate affected residents.

“Inspections in the village found that the residents’ homes are no longer safe to live in following the fire incident,” he said.

Unconfirmed data states that 445 people from 89 families have been evacuated, but the Daily Express reported that around 8,000 residents were reportedly displaced by the fire.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has also announced on Facebook that the federal and state governments are coordinating to provide the victims with basic assistance and temporary accommodation as soon as possible.

Fire believed to be caused by cooking mishap

The fire was believed to have been caused by a cooking accident.

Sharif Hashim Sharif Iting, the village chief, alleged that the blaze began at around 1.30am, after a resident was unable to control a fire while cooking using a gas stove.

Nearby residents attempted to extinguish the fire before firefighters arrived, but it spread too quickly.

Also read: Couple dies in motorbike shop fire in Taiwan after husband rushes back to save bedridden wife

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @amin_daud98 on Threads.