Couple dies in motorbike shop fire in Taiwan after husband rushes back to save bedridden wife

Husband runs back into burning motorbike shop to save bedridden wife, couple dies

A couple in their 40s tragically lost their lives in a fire at their motorbike shop in Tainan, Taiwan, after the husband rushed back into the inferno to save his bedridden wife.

The fire broke out on Tuesday (10 March), with the only survivor being the couple’s live-in foreign caregiver, who managed to escape the blaze in time.

Fire ravages row of buildings

According to ETtoday, the fire began around 6.19pm in a row of connected corrugated metal buildings on Erwang Road in Tainan’s Yongkang District.

It quickly spread to adjacent structures, affecting a total of seven corrugated metal units.

In response to the incident, 25 fire trucks and 54 firefighters from various units were mobilised.

The team arrived and immediately deployed water lines to control the fire by 6.51pm before fully extinguishing it by 7.04pm.

Husband rushes back into fire to save bedridden wife

Firefighters discovered the bodies of the victims, who were a couple in their 40s and the owners of the motorcycle shop.

According to the foreign caregiver, who was the sole survivor, she had been washing her hair when she heard the owner shout: “It’s burning!”

When she rushed out, she saw that the owner had made it out. However, he ran back into the fire in a desperate attempt to save his wife.

The wife had been bedridden due to a recent surgery, and the husband had initially asked the caregiver to assist in carrying her out of the house.

Tragically, both were later found dead inside the first unit.

Victims found severely burned

Firefighters discovered the couple’s bodies, both severely burned.

The Tainan City Fire Department confirmed that the victims’ remains were so charred that they were not transported to the hospital.

The fire has been referred to the police for a forensic inquest, and the exact cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

The total financial loss caused by the fire is also being assessed.

Also read: Man allegedly sets own house on fire in Philippines after wife left him, flames spread to 300 homes



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Featured image adapted from Knews.