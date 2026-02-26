Man allegedly sets own house on fire in Philippines after wife left him, flames spread to 300 homes

Man sets own house on fire after learning wife left him for another person, 600 families affected by blaze

A man allegedly set his own house on fire in jealous rage after discovering that his wife had left him to be with another person.

The blaze on Wednesday (25 Feb) spread to over 300 homes in a densely populated residential area in Intramuros, Manila, Philippines.

According to Manila Bulletin, the chairman of the village said the suspect was just released on bail the night before the incident.

Fire quickly spreads to neighbouring houses

The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) said the fire was first reported at around 4.48pm and was almost immediately raised to first alarm.

The fire quickly escalated, reaching fourth alarm by 5.28pm, as the flames spread to neighbouring homes.

With firefighters from multiple stations working together, they managed to bring the flames under control at around 8.46pm.

The fire was completely extinguished by 11.3opm, nearly seven hours after it began.

Two senior citizens die due to incident

The massive fire affected at least 300 houses and 600 families in the area.

According to DZRH, a village official said that two individuals, both senior citizens, were brought to the hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

One of them had allegedly died due to nervousness.

Authorities are also searching for another individual in the rubble, which remains hot from the fire.

Local officials are also coordinating relief for displaced residents, the majority of whom are students, workers, and small vendors in the area.

Angry residents maul suspect

Some residents allegedly witnessed the man start the fire and claimed he poured gasoline on the house after learning his wife had left him.

According to GMA News, some residents mauled the suspect before he was taken into custody by the Manila Police District.

The suspect is currently under investigation for arson and reckless endangerment.

Also read: Man in Thailand burns down family home following argument with mother, fire destroys neighbourhood

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Manila DRRM Office on Facebook.