Man in Thailand burns down family home following argument with mother, fire destroys neighbourhood

Drug user sets fire to family home and burns down entire block of houses in neighbourhood

A 37-year-old man in Thailand has been charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to his family home in a fit of rage, triggering a massive blaze that wiped out an entire neighbourhood.

Fire destroys 10 properties in market area

According to The Bangkok Post, the fire broke out at around 9.50am on Sunday (4 Jan) at Khao Sai market in Thap Khlo district, Pichit province.

Local authorities reported that the inferno destroyed 10 houses and caused an estimated 50 million baht (S$2 million) in damage.

Thai media reported that the suspect, identified as Yutthana, became enraged after an argument with his mother over money.

He allegedly retreated to his room before deliberately starting the fire.

The house belonged to his mother, Ms Wanna, who also operated a cooking gas outlet on the premises, which is believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

Two people reported injured

By the time fire services arrived, the fire had already spread, engulfing nearby houses.

Firefighters took over an hour to control the flames and remained on watch the following day to prevent rekindling.

Thai PBS reported that two victims were injured in the incident.

According to Khaosod, authorities are set to provide financial support to the owners of the damaged properties.

Suspect found with methamphetamine and firearm

Police later discovered that Yutthana was in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm at the time of his arrest.

He now faces multiple charges, including arson with intent to destroy property, as well as illegal possession of drugs and a weapon.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod and Winai Pumnum on Facebook.