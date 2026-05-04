Edwin Tong reassures public on Bedok TB cases, urges support for hawkers as footfall dips

Bedok TB cases not currently infectious, says Edwin Tong after ground visit

A recent report on tuberculosis (TB) cases in Bedok has raised concern among residents, but Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong has urged the public to put the news in perspective.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (3 May), Mr Tong shared that he visited Block 216 Bedok Food Centre and Market for breakfast before walking around the surrounding premises to check in on hawkers and merchants and speak with patrons.

13 cases recorded over more than three years

Addressing concerns about the TB cases, Mr Tong clarified that there were 13 cases across three Bedok locations.

However, these cases were not all discovered recently. Instead, they were recorded over more than three years, from January 2023 to February 2026.

This works out to an average of about four cases a year.

“None of these cases are currently infectious anymore,” Mr Tong noted, adding that while TB is an airborne disease, transmission requires prolonged close contact.

Ground visit to support hawkers and merchants

During his visit, Mr Tong was joined by grassroots leaders, as well as East Coast GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Tan Kiat How.

He noted that many were concerned for hawkers and merchants, as footfall had been low since news of the TB cases broke.

They wanted to show support for the businesses, which Mr Tong described as “kampong spirit in action”.

Mr Tong added that he was glad to see residents and patrons enjoying their Sunday morning meals, and expressed hope that the situation would return to normal soon.

Health screenings and support measures in the works

Over the next few days, hawkers and merchants at the affected Bedok locations will undergo health screenings.

“This will give them and their patrons peace of mind,” Mr Tong said.

He added that they would also work on some help for hawkers and merchants to tide over this period, and consider what enhanced cleaning can be done during the next scheduled maintenance of the marketplace.

Ending his post on a lighter note, Mr Tong said that the food and drinks at 216 market remain “utterly delicious”.

Also Read: Tan Kiat How clarifies Bedok TB cases not among Heartbeat & hawker staff, urges public to support stalls

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Featured image adapted from Edwin Tong on Facebook.