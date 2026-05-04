2 SBS Transit staff stop man who allegedly took secret photos of woman at Outram Park MRT

Man arrested after allegedly filming woman on MRT, staff praised for calm response

Two MRT staff have been commended for their swift actions after stopping a man who allegedly filmed a woman from a low angle on public transport.

The incident took place in Sept 2025 and led to the man’s arrest for public nuisance.

Commuters alert staff to alleged voyeur

According to SBS Transit, Customer Service Officer Jansen Heng was on duty on board a train when a female commuter approached him discreetly.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said two women — Tan Li Nian and Yasodhaa d/o Balakrishnan — had earlier noticed the man allegedly pointing his phone at a low angle towards another female commuter.

They followed him and alerted MRT staff, reporting that he had taken photos from a low angle behind a woman on an escalator at Outram Park MRT Station.

Mr Heng immediately informed the Operations Control Centre before approaching the man, who admitted to filming but became defensive.

Man refuses to alight, escorted off at next station

When the train reached Clarke Quay MRT Station, Assistant Station Manager Desmond Dexter had already been deployed to assist.

Mr Dexter boarded the train and asked the man to alight, but the man refused. Both staff members remained calm and stayed beside the man as the train continued its journey.

With support from three additional staff members, the man was eventually escorted off at the next station.

He was detained on the platform until officers from the Public Transport Security Command arrived and arrested him.

Staff commended for vigilance and teamwork

Mr Heng and Mr Dexter were later awarded the SaferSG Partner (Individual) Award at the Public Spiritedness and Community Partnership Award ceremony.

Their actions were recognised as an example of vigilance and teamwork in ensuring commuter safety.

“Keeping every commuter safe is part of my responsibility,” Mr Heng said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Masagoes Idris Hussain, Commander of the Public Transport Security Command, also commended the individuals involved.

“The recipients embody the strong partnership that the Police have with public transport stakeholders and the community in fostering a shared culture of vigilance and guardianship,” Mr Idris said.

“We would like to remind the public, Don’t be a Bystander! SPOT it. Report it”.

Also Read: Commuter loses 999-gold bracelet on train to VivoCity, praises SBS Transit staff for finding & returning it

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Featured image adapted from SBS Transit Ltd on Facebook.