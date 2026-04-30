25 North East Line MRT trains refurbished, new seats & energy-efficient air-conditioning included

All 25 first-generation trains refreshed with new systems, interiors and energy-efficient features

SBS Transit has completed a major “mid-life upgrade” of its first-generation North East Line (NEL) trains.

The operator shared that the project involved close collaboration with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Chinese railway manufacturer CRRC Nanjing Puzhen, with efforts dating back to 2018.

The final upgraded train returned to passenger service last month, bringing the entire fleet of 25 trains back into operation.

Trains have served commuters since 2003

The first-generation NEL trains have been in service since June 2003, connecting millions of commuters across Singapore over the years.

As part of efforts to ensure continued safety and reliability, SBS Transit undertook a comprehensive upgrade to modernise the ageing fleet.

SBS Transit thanked its partners and staff for their contributions to the project, which spanned several years and required cross-border coordination.

Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffery Siow was present at the completion ceremony on Wednesday (29 April).

New systems and refreshed interiors introduced

Among the new enhancements is a condition monitoring system capable of tracking over 8,000 train parameters in real time.

This allows early fault identification and more pre-emptive maintenance.

Other upgrades include energy-efficient LED lighting as well as improved air-conditioning and ventilation systems.

Commuters can also expect dynamic route map displays that provide real-time travel information.

In addition, the trains now feature refreshed interiors, including new seats, flooring, wall panels, handrails and grab poles.

In the Facebook announcement post, SBS Transit said: “We’ll continue building on this momentum — and our strong partnerships — to keep your journeys smooth and reliable.”

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Featured image from SBS Transit on Facebook.