Woman jumps out of moving PHV in M’sia, claims driver was watching her through rear-view mirror

Viral video shows woman jumping out of moving PHV in Malaysia

A video of a woman jumping out of a moving private-hire vehicle (PHV) in Malaysia recently went viral on social media.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the incident took place on Friday (1 May) morning near a Shell petrol station in the Bandar Sultan Suleiman area of Klang, Selangor.

The woman, a 25-year-old local, reportedly leapt from the vehicle after feeling fearful and anxious during the journey.

She later claimed the driver had been watching her through the rear-view mirror without any clear reason.

Woman seen rolling on road after jumping from car

Dashcam footage of the incident shows a car travelling along the road when its rear right door suddenly opens, revealing a female passenger.

The woman is then seen tumbling out of the moving vehicle.

She appears to hold on to the car briefly after leaping out, causing her to be dragged momentarily before she lets go.

She then falls onto the road and rolls several times, prompting the driver of the vehicle behind to brake suddenly.

The woman’s belongings, including her phone and shoes, are seen scattered on the road after the fall.

She then gets up, appears to gesture towards the dashcam vehicle, and starts picking up her belongings from the lane.

The PHV driver later stops by the roadside. The woman returns to the car, where another female passenger has also alighted, and collects more of her belongings.

She is later seen speaking to a motorcyclist at the scene, seemingly to explain what happened or seek assistance.

Woman claims driver was watching her through rear-view mirror

Klang Utara District Police Chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said the woman claimed she had felt fearful and anxious during the journey because she believed the driver had been watching her through the rear-view mirror without any clear reason.

At the time, the PHV was being driven by a 47-year-old local man, who works as a full-time e-hailing driver.

He was carrying two local female passengers when one of them suddenly opened the rear right door and jumped out of the moving car.

The driver stopped the vehicle and later found that the woman had sustained minor injuries.

Following the incident, the driver cancelled the e-hailing booking. With the assistance of a motorcyclist at the scene, the woman was then sent to a nearby clinic for treatment.

The driver later lodged a police report as a covering report to protect himself against any possible future implications.

Police are investigating the case under Section 336 of the Penal Code, which concerns acts endangering life or personal safety.

Also read: Student in Thailand jumps off motorcycle after suspecting private hire rider was under the influence

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Featured image adapted from Farul Aradiaq on Facebook.