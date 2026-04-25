Student in Thailand jumps off motorcycle after suspecting private hire rider was under the influence

Thai student suspects private hire rider was under the influence, jumps off motorcycle

Scared out of her mind after a private hire rider sped past her destination, a student in Thailand, who was riding pillion, jumped off of the motorcycle while it was moving.

According to Channel 8 News, police were able to track down the 22-year-old rider who admitted to being under the influence of drugs during the ride.

A scary ride home

The incident occurred earlier this week when the high school girl booked a motorcycle ride through an app after she was done with her part-time work.

She quickly suspected that something was amiss when the rider asked to stop at a local petrol station — not to top up his fuel, but to refill his bottle of Kratom, a type of drug that has mind-altering effects.

The girl quickly snapped a photo before continuing the ride.

According to the student, things took a frightening turn when the rider began speeding and drove past her home.

A recording taken from the victim’s phone showed her trying to get him to stop and turn around. However, he only swatted at her.

Additional footage from a witness then showed the student jumping off the motorcycle at a busy intersection, landing hard on the ground.

Clips show passersby rushing to assist the girl, who sounded distressed.

Meanwhile, the rider sped off without returning to check on the girl, who sustained a large bruise on her forehead based on photos circulated by media.

Police tracked down rider

On Thursday (23 April), it was reported that police managed to track down the rider and brought him in for questioning.

He claimed that there had been a mistake on the customer’s intended destination on the app.

He further said that when asked if he should just follow the directions from GPS, she never responded to him.

When pressed as to why he did not return to help the girl, he said a car had been behind him so he did not go back.

He also admitted that he had been using his father’s ID to drive the vehicle, which also belonged to the man.

Police questioned him on the alleged drug use and the 22-year-old admitted that he had been consuming Kratom as well as marijuana.

He apologised to the girl for the incident.

A police investigation is underway.

Also read: Motorcyclist dies after accident with car in Yishun, driver arrested & vape seized



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Featured image adapted from เจ๊ม้อย v+ on Facebook and ช่อง 8.