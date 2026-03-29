Motorcyclist dies after accident with car in Yishun, driver arrested & vape seized

Car driver arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt to motorcyclist in Yishun accident

A motorcyclist died on Thursday (26 March) after being involved in an accident with a car in Yishun which also resulted in the driver being arrested.

Footage of the aftermath posted by ROADS.sg on Facebook showed the red motorcycle lying on its side on the road.

Motorcycle lay on ground, car damaged after Yishun accident

In front of the motorcycle were apparent skid marks left by a car a few metres ahead of it.

The black car, a Honda Vezel, appeared to have sustained damage to its bonnet and front bumper.

Another video shared on Telegram showed several police vehicles at the scene.

Witnesses claim that motorcycle was dragged by car

The accident took place at the junction of Sembawang Road and Gambas Avenue, according to the caption.

Witnesses also alleged that the motorcyclist was turning right from Sembawang Road to Gambas Avenue, but collided with the car, which was heading straight from Yishun Avenue 7 to Gambas Avenue.

After the motorcyclist fell off, the car continued to drag his motorcycle, they claimed.

Both motorcyclist & car driver sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2.20am on 26 March.

It took place at the junction of Yishun Avenue 7 and Sembawang Road, and involved a car and a motorcycle.

Both the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man, and the car driver, a 31-year-old man, were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 2.10am, told MS News that they were both conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

However, the motorcyclist subsequently passed away.

1 vape & 1 pod seized from car driver

The car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt, as well as driving while under the influence of drugs, SPF added.

The police seized one e-vaporiser and one pod.

The vape-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Vapes found in Mercedes car that crashed into sidewalk in Yishun, 2 elderly pedestrians sent to hospital

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Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.