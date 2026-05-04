Woman in Thailand sues husband’s mistress after noticing scent of his underwear had changed

Woman files for divorce and sues husband’s mistress over adultery

Recently, a lawyer in Thailand revealed that a client is divorcing her husband and suing his mistress for adultery.

However, what caught netizens’ attention was that the woman had discovered her husband’s infidelity through an unusual way — by sniffing his underwear.

According to Daily News, lawyer Hong Hataya Annteng received the case from a private investigation firm specialising in adultery lawsuits, among others.

Woman noticed change in scent of husband’s underwear

Following Ms Hong’s controversial post, reporters contacted the head of a private investigation team, Bigboss PI.

He said that, in January, he posted an ad seeking clients on the agency’s Facebook page.

A woman then reached out expressing interest in hiring a private investigator to gather evidence for a lawsuit against her husband, with whom she had been suspecting of adultery.

When asked what made her suspicious that her husband was having an affair, the woman said she was very familiar with his scent and noticed that it had changed recently.

“I asked what kind of scent it was, and they replied, ‘The smell of their underwear,'” Bigboss PI said.

The woman also shared that she and her husband have been together for many years, which was why she could detect the sudden change in her partner’s scent.

Investigation team smells husband’s underwear

Bigboss PI said proving the affair was a difficult feat, as the client’s only evidence was the scent of her husband’s underwear.

He then told her to bring her husband’s old and new clothes, including his underwear, to a meeting.

The detective team sniffed these clothes to find the difference between the husband’s old and new scents.

Still, they decided the scent might not be sufficient evidence for an adultery lawsuit.

As such, they told the client they would need to conduct a field investigation to gather evidence about her husband’s suspected adultery.

Investigators find other evidence of husband’s affair

Disguising themselves as garbage collectors, secondhand goods buyers, and fruit vendors, the team drove around the areas the husband and his mistress allegedly frequented.

“In addition to the evidence we have gathered, we are confident that our client’s partner is having an affair because we have witnesses who saw him with the woman he was having an affair with,” said Bigboss PI.

“We also have numerous photographs and videos, which are confidential client information and cannot be disclosed, as they will be used in court proceedings,” he added.

Also read: Woman in Taiwan plants voice recorder in car to prove husband’s affair, lawsuit dismissed due to poor audio quality

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Featured image adapted from Daily News, Bigboss PI on Facebook.