Woman in Taiwan plants voice recorder in car to prove husband’s affair, lawsuit dismissed due to poor audio quality

Woman has infidelity lawsuit dismissed by court due to poor audio quality

A woman in Northern Taiwan used a voice recorder to gather evidence of her husband’s infidelity and filed a lawsuit against his lover.

However, the court dismissed the lawsuit, due to the poor audio quality and insufficient evidence.

Wife hid voice recorder to capture evidence of husband’s infidelity

According to ET Today, the wife discovered that her husband drove a female colleague to dinner before heading to a motel in April 2024.

She then asserted that a hidden recorder in the car captured evidence of numerous dates, kissing, and sexual intercourse.

The woman accused her husband of having an extramarital affair, and sought a NT$800,000 (S$32,000) compensation in court from his alleged lover.

Defendant denied allegations of them having affair

According to the husband’s colleague, who is only known as Xiao Mei, their relationship is purely professional.

They would only occasionally share meals and conversations.

While she admitted to hitching rides in the married man’s car, Xiao Mei insisted they never committed any misconduct.

Furthermore, she pointed out that the recordings not only raised privacy concerns but were of such poor quality that the speakers were unidentifiable, nor could any sounds of kissing or moaning be clearly discerned.

Case dismissed due to lack of evidence

The judge stated that the court found the audio quality genuinely poor, making it impossible to identify the speakers or the content of the conversation.

The wife failed to provide any additional corroborating evidence for the court’s consideration.

Consequently, the case was deemed unreliable and dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

The case is still eligible for appeal.

Also read: Woman in Taiwan discovers husband’s affair with influencer, finds photos of them bathing with 3 other girlfriends



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Featured image adapted from ETtoday and Gabriel Ciobanu’s Images on Canva. For illustration purposes only.