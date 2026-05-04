Tan Kiat How clarifies Bedok TB cases not among Heartbeat & hawker staff, urges public to support stalls

MP Tan Kiat How reports decrease in business at Bedok hawker centre, says none of the staff had TB

Bedok hawkers have seen a drop in customers amid fears over recent tuberculosis (TB) cases, with Member of Parliament (MP) Tan Kiat How stepping in to clarify the situation.

He urged the public not to avoid the area, stressing that none of the cases involved staff working at the hawker centres and other affected locations.

Hawkers forced to throw away food due to lack of customers

On 30 April, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) announced mandatory TB screenings from 4 to 7 May for tenants and workers at Heartbeat@Bedok, Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market, and Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre.

The three areas accounted for 13 TB cases detected between Jan 2023 and Feb 2026.

In a video posted on 2 May, East Coast GRC MP Tan Kiat How showed himself leaving Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market carrying several bags of food.

“It’s very sad because many hawkers told me that they prepared for the whole day, but because nobody came, they had to throw away all the food,” he said.

With their business affected, Mr Tan bought some food for his family to support them.

TB cases spread out over three years, not recent surge

He also used the video to clarify misunderstandings that made people avoid the three areas.

Firstly, he pointed out that the 13 cases were over the past three years, rather than a recent spate of infections.

Mr Tan then explained that none of the TB cases was staff of the three locations

“They were just residents living around. Some of them don’t even stay in Bedok!” he said.

The cases were linked by overlapping activity patterns in the area, which led authorities to conduct screenings as a precaution.

Lastly, Mr Tan clarified that contracting TB usually requires close and prolonged contact with an infected person.

He reassured the public that buying food or having a conversation would not cause transmission.

“So, don’t worry. Please come and support our hawkers. They hope to get your support.”

Also read: Mandatory tuberculosis screening to be conducted in Bedok after 13 cases found over 3 clusters

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Featured image adapted from @kiathowsg on Instagram and Z on Google Maps, for illustration purposes only.