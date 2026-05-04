Bernadette Giam & Stephanie Tan reflect on year since GE2025, highlight experience of being working mums

Bernadette Giam and Stephanie Tan speak about change one year on from GE2025, both grateful for family

It’s been just over a year since the 2025 General Elections (GE2025), and both Bernadette Giam and Stephanie Tan have shared reflections on their time since.

The two politicians, who had debuted as candidates during the elections, highlighted their experiences as working mums.

PAP’s Bernadette Giam reflects on journey as working mum in politics

On 2 May, People’s Action Party (PAP) politician Bernadette Giam wrote on social media that it has been one year since she took to the stage at the Fullerton Rally.

Ms Giam stepped forward as a Sengkang GRC candidate at the 28 April 2025 rally, although her team ultimately lost the election.

She described the year since as filled with positive, steady change, embracing the journey with the Sengkang East community.

“My family has been on this wild ride with me too, and I’m grateful they remain my greatest cheerleaders,” she said.

Ms Giam referred to her children as her “greatest treasures”, recounting how they watched her rally appearances at home, hoping their mother would “win”.

“Being able to juggle motherhood, serve the community, and see Singapore politics through the lens of a working mum — that, to me, is a very rich experience which I would not trade in easily.”

PSP’s Stephanie Tan says family remains her priority

On 4 May, Progress Singapore Party (PSP) politician Stephanie Tan similarly reflected on the year since GE2025.

Another new face at the time, Ms Tan unsuccessfully contested in Pioneer SMC.

Ms Tan described how every day of the campaign period was packed full of walkabouts, interviews, and other public appearances.

“Behind all that, however, I had simply hoped for Singaporeans to see me not just as one face of a political party, but to know me better for who I was as a Singaporean and a mother of two children,” she wrote.

Over the past year, Ms Tan faced both happy and heartbreaking moments, but remained steadfast in her goals.

“My family and children remain my priority in all that I do, and my desire to serve Singaporeans with like-minded friends still flows.”

She vowed to continue advocating for the well-being of Singapore’s children and families.

Also read: PSP’s Stephanie Tan says S’pore needs structural reforms such as tackling cost of living to fix record-low birth rate

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Featured image adapted from Stephanie Tan on Facebook and Bernadette Giam on Facebook.