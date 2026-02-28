PSP’s Stephanie Tan says S’pore needs structural reforms such as tackling cost of living to fix record-low birth rate

Stephanie Tan responds to Indranee Rajah’s ‘parenthood reset’, says Singapore needs more than one-off benefits to solve fertility issue

Singapore’s record-low birth rate has reignited debate over whether current policies are enough to encourage couples to start families.

Progress Singapore Party member Stephanie Tan has spoken about the need for long-term solutions to structural issues if Singapore wants to solve the problem of low Total Fertility Rate (TFR).

She did not believe that the “marriage and parenthood reset” proposed by Ms Indranee Rajah could happen with just incremental benefits.

Indranee Rajah says low fertility rate issue now even more urgent

On 26 Feb, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah made a speech in Parliament regarding Singapore’s resident TFR dropping to 0.87, the lowest to date.

“Trying to raise our TFR has always been a priority, but with the latest figures, this has acquired a new urgency,” Ms Indranee stated.

She announced the formation of a new Workgroup to tackle the low fertility rate issue, chaired by herself.

“What we need is a Marriage and Parenthood Reset,” Ms Indranee said, including changes in how marriage and parenthood are viewed in society as well as evolutions in the workplace.

She spoke about wanting to change the mindsets of people, so that marriage and parenthood could be seen as positive rather than anxiety-inducing.

Stephanie Tan draws from own experience on balancing work with parenting

On Facebook, Ms Stephanie Tan called the crafting of polices to influence Singapore’s TFR “one of the most challenging tasks for a Government”.

She hoped to offer some insight as a married woman with children.

Ms Tan shared the story of how she had her first child when she was almost 28. When her child turned one, she tried pursuing a part-time role at work, as she could not give it her all, both at her job and at home.

“That is the reality of being a full-time working parent: seeing your child only briefly in the morning and for a few hours at night,” she said. “Personally, that was insufficient for me.”

However, with part-time positions fully taken up, she was left with two options: continue under what she described as an unsustainable arrangement, or resign entirely.

She argued that many young women entering the workforce after marriage face the same dilemma.

“How many young women are willing and able to constantly balance their careers with the relentless demands of parenting?” Ms Tan asked, calling it one of the hardest things to do.

In such circumstances, she suggested, it becomes difficult for Singaporeans to view parenthood as something positive when it is overshadowed by daily pressures.

PSP previously proposed S$1,250 monthly allowance for full-time caregivers

Ms Tan argued that policies to raise TFR must address life as a totality, including:

Cost of living

Housing affordability

Work-life balance

Availability and cost of caregiving

Pressures created by the education system.

She argued that meaningful reforms targeting these structural issues are necessary to achieve the “reset” Ms Indranee envisions.

While the government has pledged to enhance existing financial benefits and education subsidies, Ms Tan said solutions must go beyond one-off cash payouts.

“Parenting is…a lifelong commitment,” she noted, pointing out that high living costs often compel both parents to work and outsource childcare.

She highlighted a previous PSP proposal of a S$1,250 monthly allowance for parents and grandparents who serve as full-time caregivers of Singaporean children from birth to age seven.

In addition, she suggested:

Increasing paid childcare leave based on the number of children

Including fertility benefits in employee healthcare packages

Expanding support for egg-freezing and in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures

“To be able to influence a couple to become parents or to become parents to more lives, life in totality and in all respects must be considered in detail,” she continued.

Ms Tan looked forward to the “society-wide reset” the government is aiming for and hoped they would introduce the necessary meaningful reforms, which will require time and political will.

