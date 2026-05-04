Peregrine falcon snatches pigeon from Jalan Kukoh HDB pole holders after failing in earlier attempt

Peregrine falcon snags pigeon in high-speed hunt outside Jalan Kukoh HDB windows

The HDB blocks of Jalan Kukoh recently turned into an unlikely hunting ground, as a peregrine falcon was spotted targeting pigeons roosting among residents’ bamboo pole holders.

While the raptor’s first attempt ended in a near miss, it returned the following day with a high-speed strike that left feathers drifting past nearby windows.

Falcon narrowly misses pigeon three times during hunt

On the morning of 26 April, photographer “Naige Lens” captured a dramatic pursuit near Blocks 4 and 9.

The hunter was believed to be one of the parent peregrine falcons, likely the mother.

The photographer told MS News that the falcon had been perched on a rooftop, patiently waiting for prey to appear.

What followed was a brief but intense 15-second mid-air struggle right outside a resident’s window.

The falcon made three attempts to catch a pigeon from below, but the agile bird managed to slip away each time, forcing the falcon to return to its perch empty-handed.

Peregrine falcon leaves feathers outside Jalan Kukoh windows from dive impact

The predator was back on the hunt at around 8.30am the next day.

Alfred Ng, a 57-year-old photographer, told MS News that he spotted the mother falcon at her usual vantage point atop the roof of Block 8, where she was scanning the vicinity for prey, typically pigeons.

“The falcon took a swift dive towards Block 2, and by the time the pigeon realised it, it was already too late to escape,” Mr Ng explained.

This time, she did not miss.

The sheer speed of the dive left a tuft of feathers in the air outside an HDB unit window where the falcon struck the pigeon.

Subsequently, the peregrine falcon carried the pigeon away, swooping between bamboo pole holders.

Hunting displays not uncommon for Jalan Kukoh residents

Mr Ng noted that many pigeons roost on the rooftops of Jalan Kukoh, often in close proximity to residential units, making such hunting displays a relatively common sight for those living in the area.

While the speed of the hunt was a heart-racing spectacle, he admitted he felt conflicted watching it unfold.

“My heart was racing when the falcon went in for the attack, but I also felt a bit sorry for the pigeon,” he said. “It’s part of the food chain. They all need to survive.”

Also read: S’pore juvenile peregrine falcon fumbles mid-air catch after father’s ‘baton pass’ of pigeon

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Featured image adapted from Naige Lens on Facebook and Alfred Ng on Facebook.