9-year-old girl missing after being swept into drain in M’sia, search underway

Young girl goes missing in Malaysia after falling into ditch

A nine-year-old girl remains missing after she fell into a monsoon drain and was swept away by strong currents in Bandar Mahkota Cheras, Selangor.

The incident happened at about 7pm on Friday (1 May), sparking a large-scale search operation.

Girl reportedly fell while retrieving ball

The victim, identified as Nur Qaseh Deandra Mohd Qayyum, was said to be retrieving a ball when she lost her footing and fell into the fast-moving drain, reports China Press.

Witnesses said water levels in the drain were high due to earlier heavy rain, and the current carried her away almost immediately.

Onlookers were unable to intervene.

Search launched but no trace found initially

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said it received a call at 7.08pm and dispatched a team from Kajang Fire Station.

Initial efforts focused on searching the drainage system several kilometres downstream from where she fell.

However, no trace of the girl was found that night.

Over 45 personnel deployed in intensified search

On Saturday (2 May), the operation was expanded, with more than 45 personnel from multiple agencies involved.

These included the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and the Civil Defence Force (APM).

Search teams also deployed K9 units and underground drones to assist.

At 12.30pm, divers were conducting a “carpet search” within a 270m retention culvert.

The search has since shifted towards a nearby river channel based on the direction of the water flow.

Operations Commander Rozaidi said the large drainage system, measuring about three metres by three metres, posed significant challenges.

The fast-moving water in the massive concrete channel has made rescue efforts more challenging.

As of 3pm, the girl has yet to be found.

Family awaiting news of victim

The girl’s family has remained at the site since the incident, waiting for updates.

Local leaders, including Selangor DAP Youth Chief Lee Wen Bin, have visited the scene to offer support to the grieving family and receive updates on the progress of the search.

Also read: 2-year-old boy falls into uncovered manhole in M’sia, body recovered from sewer



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Featured image adapted from China Press.