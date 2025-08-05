2-year-old boy falls into uncovered manhole in M’sia, body recovered from sewer

2-year-old Sarawak boy found dead after falling into uncovered manhole

A tragic incident unfolded in Sarawak, Malaysia on Monday (4 Aug) when a two-year-old boy died after falling into an uncovered manhole near his home.

According to The Borneo Post, the boy, identified as Ehthin Ling, was reported missing by his father at around 6.29pm.

Believing that his son had fallen into a nearby sewer, the father immediately contacted the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department.

Boy found dead in sewer by firefighters

A team from the Sibu Sentral Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was dispatched and arrived at the scene just minutes later, at around 6.33pm.

“Upon arrival, firefighters were informed that a young boy had reportedly fallen into a manhole near the roadside,” said a spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre.

The team conducted a swift search and rescue operation, beginning their search at 6.55pm.

Just five minutes later, they discovered Ehthin’s body floating in the sewer.

After retrieving the child, medical officers from the Ministry of Health, who were on site, confirmed that he had died.

His body was later handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for further investigation and transported to Sibu Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Also read: Motorcyclist plunges into uncovered manhole in M’sia, dies on the spot from head injuries

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo.