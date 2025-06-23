Motorcyclist plunges into uncovered manhole in M’sia, dies on the spot from head injuries

Motorcyclist dies after plunging into uncovered manhole in Johor Bahru

On Saturday (21 June), a fatal accident took place in Johor Bahru, Malaysia when a motorcyclist plunged into an uncovered manhole.

The 36-year-old local man reportedly lost control of his motorcycle, causing him to veer off the road along Jalan Mutiara Emas Utama.

Victim was travelling from Mount Austin

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Johor Bahru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the victim had been riding his motorcycle from Mount Austin in the direction of Johor Jaya when the accident occurred at around 8.20am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the motorcyclist lost control of the vehicle and swerved to the left side of the road, where he tragically fell into an open manhole along the roadside.

It is not known whether the manhole was part of any ongoing roadworks or maintenance activities.

Police described it as a single-vehicle accident, with the rider reportedly skidding and falling on his own.

Suffered severe head injuries & died at the scene

As a result of the fall, the victim suffered serious head injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical assistant from Sultan Ismail Hospital.

A photo released by Johor Bahru South police shows a black body bag placed near the uncovered manhole, with the gaping drain clearly visible at the side of the road.

The case is under investigation and authorities are appealing for eyewitnesses to come forward.

Also read: Student in China dies after falling into septic tank due to missing manhole cover

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Polis Daerah Johor Bahru Selatan on Facebook.