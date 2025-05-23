Student in China dies after falling into septic tank due to missing manhole cover

Student in China falls into septic tank with missing manhole cover

A 19-year-old university student lost his life after accidentally falling into an uncovered septic tank at the Chongqing College of International Business and Economics.

According to Chinese media outlet Jiupai News, the incident happened on Monday (19 May), shortly after the student had finished his physical education class.

His classmates attempted to save him after the fall, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. A teacher was alerted after the failed rescue attempt.

The university has since issued a statement apologising for the incident while expressing their sorrow and sympathy to the student’s family.

Eyewitness says tank was only covered with fragile boards

Speaking to the media, Mr Zhang (name transliterated from Chinese) — the victim’s father — said he saw parts of the septic tank covered with turf when he arrived on campus that evening.

A classmate who walked beside his son before the accident told him that the tank was only covered with wooden boards and bricks, instead of a proper manhole cover. The boards were reportedly so fragile that they could be broken by hand.

Mr Zhang also revealed heartbreaking details about viewing his son’s body at the funeral home. The boy had facial injuries, including a smashed nose and bloodstains, suggesting he may have collided with the tank walls or a metal ladder during the fall.

“I cried all night when I arrived at the school. I couldn’t sleep at all,” he said.

Mr Zhang said the school has proposed a basic settlement, which he is mostly satisfied with. However, he is still waiting for a clear explanation about the missing manhole cover.

Campus manholes marked with warning signs after incident

According to Jimu News, the site of the accident was cordoned off the following day, with security guards stationed nearby.

Yellow warning signs were also placed around several manholes, reading: “This is a manhole. Do not step.”

A student claimed that many of the manholes in the school compound were covered with wooden boards, which were concealed with artificial turf for aesthetic reasons.

“The board had decayed after being exposed to wind and sun for a long time. But because it was hidden, no one realised it was a hazard,” the student added.

Featured image adapted from Sina News and Ifeng News.