65-year-old woman in Thailand dies after falling headfirst into septic tank, body was submerged in waste for 3 hours

A 65-year-old woman in Thailand died after falling headfirst into a septic tank at her home, reports Thai news outlet Khaosod.

The horrifying incident occurred on Monday (5 May) evening in Wang Thong District of Phitsanulok Province while the old woman was on the way to collect mango sheets she had left to dry outside her house.

At around 6.25pm, an investigative officer from Wang Thong Police Station received a report about a deceased person found in a septic tank of a single-storey concrete house.

Police and rescue workers were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Woman’s body found submerged in waste

At the side of the house, officers discovered a septic tank and found the lifeless body of a woman later identified as Ms Sa-ing (name transliterated from Thai).

She was found upside down, submerged in waste, with her body covered in septic waste. The tank measured approximately four concrete rings deep, estimated to be at least three metres.

Rescue workers carefully retrieved the body and rinsed it with water at the scene. Initial estimates suggest she had been dead for no less than three hours before her body was found.

Woman fell into tank while retrieving dried mango sheets

Investigations revealed that Ms Sa-ing was home alone at the time of the incident. That afternoon, she had gone outside to retrieve sheets of dried mango she had left to sun-dry, as the weather had started to turn gloomy and overcast.

While walking near the side of the house, she reportedly stepped on the septic tank lid, believed to be old and fragile, which gave way under her weight.

She plunged headfirst into the tank and was unable to call for help or climb out.

Later that evening, her niece returned home. After receiving no response to repeated calls for her aunt, she began searching the property.

She eventually discovered her aunt’s body in the tank and immediately contacted authorities.

Police to carry out further investigation

Police said they would be conducting a thorough investigation to confirm the cause of death and ensure that all legal protocols are followed.

The woman’s body will shortly be returned to her family for religious funeral rites.

