Man found dead inside water tank in Bali, identity & cause of death still uncertain

Body of man found naked in water tank in Bali, believed to be foreign national

An unidentified man was found dead in a water tank at a lodging house in Bali on Tuesday (4 March) afternoon.

The body was discovered after the owner of the property checked the tank as part of maintenance issues, reported The Bali Times.

Body of man in Bali water tank initially mistaken for a mannequin

The grisly find was made at a popular tourist area in southern Bali, according to the South China Morning Post.

The owner had hired a plumber to check the tank as the water couldn’t be turned on, said a spokesperson from the Denpasar Police.

The naked body was reportedly initially mistaken for a mannequin.

The water tank was completely dry, said Bali Search and Rescue (Basarnas) Coordinator Bayu Arya Wiraga in an Instagram post by Basarnas.

Body had multiple abrasions and bruises

While the body’s identity is still unconfirmed, he is thought to be a foreign national due to his white skin and curly brown hair.

News.com.au quoted unconfirmed local reports as saying that he was an Australian.

It was also noted that there were multiple abrasions and bruises on the corpse.

The body was transferred to a hospital for further examination.

Cause of death still uncertain

The authorities have yet to ascertain the cause of death, or how the body ended up in the tank in the first place.

However, The West Australian reported that electrocution is being considered as a cause of death as loose electrical cables were found dangling inside the tank.

Police are reportedly conducting a murder probe into the man’s death, News.com.au reported.

