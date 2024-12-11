Body found in suitcase near drain in M’sia, maggots seen crawling from slit

Maggot-infested body found in suitcase after stench leads to discovery

A body was discovered stuffed in a suitcase in Malaysia after a member of the public reported a foul smell near a drain at Taman Cheras Perdana, Selangor.

Local police were alerted to the suspicious suitcase, which was locked and tied with a red rope, at around 11.45am on Tuesday (10 Dec).

The individual who contacted the police had reportedly noticed the strong stench emanating from the bag, raising concerns.

Following the report, a forensic team and a K-9 unit were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

Upon arrival, they found the body of an unidentified man inside the blue suitcase, with flies and maggots visible around the zipper.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the body was fully clothed but lacked any identification documents,” said District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof.

Investigations underway to locate suspect

The body was sent to the Serdang Hospital Forensic Department for an autopsy, which took place at 9am on Wednesday (11 Dec).

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to identify the suspect and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison or the death sentence.

Featured image adapted from Harian Metro.