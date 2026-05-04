College student found dead with 61 stab wounds in M’sia, boyfriend among 4 suspects arrested

Four arrested after college student in Malaysia found stabbed 61 times

Four individuals have been arrested after a 19-year-old college student in Malaysia was found dead with 61 stab wounds in the early hours of Friday (1 May).

The body of Nurfisya Zulkifly, a third-semester early childhood education student at MARA Poly-Tech College from Perak, was discovered by the roadside near a paddy field in Ketereh, Kelantan.

She was found without identification documents, but was wearing a necklace engraved with the name “SYAA”, along with a bracelet on her left wrist and a ring on the middle finger of her right hand.

Her identity was later confirmed through fingerprint verification by the National Registration Department.

Believed to have been killed elsewhere

Initial forensic examinations revealed 61 stab wounds across her body, from the face down to the legs, with most injuries concentrated on the right side.

A post-mortem later confirmed the cause of death as multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said preliminary findings indicate she was likely killed at another location before her body was transported and abandoned at the scene.

Four suspects detained within 24 hours

Police launched a series of operations shortly after the discovery, making their first arrest at about 4.40pm on Friday.

By around 2am the following day, a total of four suspects had been detained in raids at Taman Murni and Kampung Belukar Luas in Ketereh.

Those arrested include two 19-year-old males as well as a 66-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman.

Authorities also seized two cars, clothing, slippers, four floor mats, mobile phones, and a knife believed to have been used in the attack.

All suspects have no prior criminal records and tested negative for drugs.

The suspects were brought to the Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court on Saturday (2 May).

The two younger suspects were remanded for seven days, while the older couple were remanded for three days to assist with investigations.

Jealousy believed to be motive

Police believe jealousy may have played a role in the killing.

Investigations indicate that one of the 19-year-old suspects is the victim’s boyfriend, who allegedly suspected her of being involved with someone else.

An argument is believed to have taken place prior to the attack, which reportedly occurred inside a car.

The second male suspect is believed to be an acquaintance of the victim, while the older man and woman detained are understood to be the boyfriend’s parents.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, along with whipping upon conviction.

Also read: 52-year-old bank executive in M’sia stabbed to death days before wedding, police seek son to assist probe



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Featured image adapted from New Straits Times and Bernama via Malay Mail.