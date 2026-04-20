S’pore juvenile peregrine falcon fumbles mid-air catch after father’s ‘baton pass’ of pigeon

Father peregrine falcon passes prey mid-air, but juvenile misses the catch

Singapore’s first local peregrine falcon family has captured the hearts of wildlife enthusiasts over the past few months, especially the juveniles.

Photographers have been eagerly tracking their progress, and recently, the falcons were spotted in what looked like a classic parent-child hunting moment.

Juvenile falcon fails to catch pigeon dropped by father

On 16 April, 57-year-old bird photographer Alfred Ng arrived before sunrise at Carpenter Street in Clarke Quay.

The spot offered a clear view of the Singtel Pickering Operations Complex, where the juvenile falcons are often seen perching.

By the time he arrived, one juvenile was already active, flying between buildings and occasionally perching atop nearby structures like the Singtel and OCBC buildings.

As the sun rose, Mr Ng spotted and photographed the adult male peregrine falcon after the successful hunt of an unfortunate pigeon.

He told MS News he could identify it as the father based on its colouration, adding that peregrine falcons are also recognisable by their swift, powerful flight.

One of the juveniles soon flew in from below, talons outstretched as if asking its dad to pass the meal.

The parent obliged, dropping the pigeon in a high-speed, mid-air ‘baton pass’.

However, according to Mr Ng’s Facebook post, the juvenile failed to catch the bird, which plummeted towards the ground.

“The daddy made a quick dive and retrieved the pigeon,” he said.

One can only imagine the lecture that followed about not wasting food.

Netizens joke about father falcon’s parenting woes

In the comments on Facebook, equally enraptured wildlife lovers discussed the cute parent-child interaction.

One joked that the juvenile was just “waiting for food to drop into its mouth”.

Another commenter chimed in with a quip about the father’s parenting struggles.

Photographer thrilled to watch juvenile peregrine falcons growing

Mr Ng shared that he has been observing the chicks from nesting to fledging, and has been thrilled to watch them grow day by day.

He even had a close encounter with the eldest juvenile, which once perched above him and stared down at him and others nearby.

Very frequently, he added, the juveniles would chase one another and perform “acrobatic manoeuvres” to sharpen their flying and hunting skills, with their parents occasionally joining in.

Also read: Peregrine falcon at OCBC Centre leaves viewers amused after flying off with food meant for its chicks

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Featured image adapted from Alfred Ng on Facebook.