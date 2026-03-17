Peregrine falcon at OCBC Centre leaves viewers amused after flying off with food meant for its chicks

NParks livestream shows Peregrine falcon flying off with food before feeding chicks

On Saturday (14 March), viewers of NParks’ Peregrine falcon livestream spotted an amusing moment when one of the parent birds flew off with freshly caught prey without feeding its chicks first.

The clip later surfaced on Reddit, where it drew nearly 500 upvotes and dozens of comments, with many joking about the unexpected behaviour while others grew curious about the livestream itself.

A funny moment from Singapore’s famous falcon family

According to the timestamp, the incident happened at around 12.32pm.

One parent was seen guarding the nest while the four eyases, or falcon chicks, rested inside.

The other parent soon returned with prey in its talons, prompting the guarding bird to move in and take over feeding duties.

The eyases began to stir, seemingly anticipating a meal.

However, instead of feeding them, the adult falcon abruptly turned away and flew off with the prey.

The chicks, along with the other parent, appeared to watch on in confusion as it left, making for a moment that many viewers found unintentionally comedic.

Netizens amused by falcons’ behaviour

After the clip was shared on Reddit, netizens were quick to chime in with jokes.

One commenter quipped that the chicks must be ‘fasting’, while another likened it to a parent challenging their young to hunt for their own food.

Others were more curious, asking what prey had been caught and how they could tune in to the livestream themselves.

Livestream offers rare look into urban falcon life

The livestream is part of an ongoing Peregrine falcon research project by NParks and OCBC, which has been extended through the current breeding season.

Streaming 24/7 since 5 March, the live CCTV feed captures the falcons’ nest at OCBC Centre along Chulia Street.

For the first time in Singapore, the public can observe how Peregrine falcons care for and feed their eyases up close, an effort aimed at encouraging greater awareness of these rare birds.

The project also seeks to deepen understanding of Singapore’s only known breeding pair of Peregrine falcons. Using environmental DNA (eDNA) sampling, researchers are able to study their behaviour and diet in an urban setting.

This has proven especially useful in identifying what the falcons hunt.

“While we can identify some prey by examining CCTV video footage, the carcasses may have been partly consumed by the parents, making species identification impossible in such instances,” said NParks Principal Researcher Dr Malcolm Soh. “eDNA sequencing allows us to identify prey species with greater certainty by analysing genetic material from the nest box environment.”

Findings so far show that the falcons prey on a wide variety of birds, including invasive, resident, and migratory species.

“By studying their breeding patterns and foraging preferences, we can develop more effective conservation strategies to support their successful adaptation to Singapore’s urban landscape,” Dr Soh added.

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Featured image adapted from NParksSG on YouTube.