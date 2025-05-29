Peregrine falcon pair successfully hatch eggs with help from NParks, 1st time in S’pore history

NParks records 1st ever hatching of peregrine falcon eggs in Singapore after 1 year of attempts

After a year of attempts, Singapore has finally recorded its first successful hatching of peregrine falcon chicks, marking a historic milestone for local wildlife conservation.

On Wednesday (28 May), the National Parks Board (NParks) made the announcement on Facebook, revealing that the chicks hatched atop OCBC Centre in Raffles Place, where a pair of peregrine falcons had taken up residence since 2024.

Often dubbed the fastest animals on Earth, peregrine falcons are a rare sight in this region, with NParks calling them possibly “Singapore’s rarest breeding bird”.

Their successful breeding in the heart of the Central Business District comes after months of failed attempts, careful planning, and the installation of specially designed gravel nesting trays to simulate their natural habitat.

An NParks research team assembled to study and help the falcons’ breeding efforts.

Nesting trays installed to help peregrine falcons hatch eggs

In April 2024, the falcons laid their first pair of eggs but abandoned them.

In order to improve nesting success, the researchers installed a nesting tray with loose gravel in the recess facing the Singapore River on 22 Nov 2024.

They hoped the gravel would provide a substrate closer to the natural habitats in which the falcons nest, compared to bare concrete.

The NParks team added a second nesting tray in a recess on the opposite side of the building, facing Chinatown, after noticing the peregrine falcon couple there.

Both trays received constant monitoring through a CCTV system.

During the installation of the second tray, the team found five abandoned eggs and two new ones in the recess.

They moved the two newer eggs into the tray, but the bird couple once more abandoned them.

In each case with the eggs, a Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) team retrieved them from the elevated recess using a machine they called ERNEST.

An analysis by the Mandai Wildlife Group found no evidence of fertilisation in the eggs, explaining their failure to hatch.

The infertile eggs could have resulted from a variety of factors, including nutritional issues or inadequate mating by an inexperienced male.

Falcon mum eats next clutch of eggs

In mid-January 2025, the peregrine falcons laid a clutch of three eggs on the concrete in the second recess.

However, the eggs kept rolling away on the flat surface during incubation, forcing the birds to keep adjusting them.

The eggs also possibly suffered damage due to the constant movement.

Ultimately, this batch failed after the female falcon ate all of them.

Between late Feb and early March 2025, the falcon couple tried again, laying a clutch of three eggs on the first nesting tray.

The falcon mother hollowed out a scrap in the gravel to prevent the eggs from rolling. Both parents put in effort to incubate them as well.

Two peregrine falcon chicks hatch in April

On 6 April, the first chick successfully hatched, with its younger sibling emerging on 9 April.

The new parents took to catching prey, stuffing their first child with six meals of meat on its first day.

However, the third egg did not hatch and was collected for research instead.

When the two chicks reached three weeks old, the NParks researchers attached small rings to their legs for identification.

The older chick received a red ring while the younger got a green one.

In May, both chicks fledged, developing the feathers and muscles required for flight.

They ended up being found on the floor after attempts to fly and had to be returned to the nest.

On 23 May, the older fledgling flew to the nearby One Raffles Place building with its parents. The next day, it perched on a higher spot there, indicating progress in flight.

During this period, NParks advised members of the public to contact their Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 should they spot the fledglings on the ground.

NParks to study ‘only known breeding pair’ for research

“As Singapore’s only known breeding pair of Peregrine Falcons, these birds provide invaluable research opportunities,” Dr Malcolm Soh, a principal researcher on NParks’ team, stated.

He stated that the team wanted to learn about nesting conditions and prey animals for the falcons in urban areas.

The team has placed temperature and humidity sensors in both recesses and will be reviewing the CCTV footage to take note of the caught prey.

“By studying their breeding patterns and foraging preferences, we can develop more effective conservation strategies to support their successful adaptation to Singapore’s urban landscape.”

An OCBC spokesperson also expressed the company’s thrill for the two peregrine falcon fledglings.

“The 12-month journey to witness their birth and growth within the central business district has been eye-opening.”

Also read: Photographer captures peregrine falcon catching & tearing into parakeet while mid-air in Kranji

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NParks on Facebook.