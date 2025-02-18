Photographer captures peregrine falcon catching & tearing into parakeet while mid-air in Kranji

Photographer snaps peregrine falcon flying with parakeet over mosque in Kranji

A photographer in Singapore recently captured a rare and dramatic moment—a peregrine falcon seizing a parakeet in mid-air over Kranji.

The encounter took place on 15 Feb at around 8.30am, when 50-year-old photographer Mr Shahrul Kamal spotted the bird of prey near the TimMac building.

Falcon spotted annually at Kranji high-rise

Mr Kamal told MS News that the peregrine falcon is a migratory bird and would be spotted annually at the TimMac building in Kranji.

The falcons favoured the tall sea-facing building for perching.

Since Jan 2025, birdwatchers have reported increased falcon activity over the sea between Johor Bahru and Singapore.

With this knowledge, Mr. Kamal positioned himself on the fourth floor of TimMac building on that day, hoping to capture the hunt.

His persistence paid off. His photos showed the aftermath of a hunt, with the falcon seizing a green parakeet in its talons.

Though he missed the initial chase due to the bird’s speed and distance, he managed to capture the peregrine falcon tearing at the parakeet with its beak mid-flight.

His Facebook post saw over 1,200 likes at press time.

2-year pursuit finally pays off

The shots left Mr Kamal elated. He had been trying since 2023 to capture the falcon’s hunting sequence, often spending weekends waiting for the perfect shot—only to leave empty-handed.

He called it a waiting game that was up to luck.

The falcon’s speed and unpredictable hunting times made it incredibly difficult to photograph.

Peregrine falcons are the fastest animals on Earth, capable of diving at speeds exceeding 300km/h. To capture such a high-speed moment, Mr Kamal advised using a fast camera with a high shutter speed.

Even when the falcon appeared, the timing had to be perfect—it could hunt too early, too late, or too far from his camera.

On the day of his successful shot, the hunt lasted just 20 minutes.

“[I] woke up at 6.30am that day, I was filled with hope,” Mr Kamal said, and this time, his dedication paid off.

As for the peregrine falcon, it flew by the An-Nur mosque in Admiralty before perching onto the Kranji Green building to eat its prey.

Featured image adapted from Shahrul Kamal on Facebook.