Mandatory tuberculosis screening to be conducted in Bedok after 13 cases found over 3 clusters

Possible tuberculosis exposure at 3 locations in Bedok, including S’pore Pools Betting Centre

Mandatory tuberculosis (TB) screening will be conducted in Bedok after 13 cases were found across three clusters in the estate, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) in a press release on Thursday (30 April).

The free screening will also be voluntarily extended to members of the public who have visited Heartbeat@Bedok, Block 216 Bedok Food Centre & Market and Singapore Pools Bedok Betting Centre.

13 tuberculosis cases detected over 3 years in Bedok Central

The 13 TB cases were uncovered between January 2023 and February 2026 across the three clusters in Bedok Central, CDA said.

According to CDA’s investigations and analysis, the cases have genetic similarities.

All of them immediately started treatment, with seven having completed their course and five still in the process of doing so.

The remaining case has died from causes not linked to TB.

Cases had ‘overlapping activity patterns’ at the 3 locations

CDC also found that several of the TB cases were not close contacts of earlier cases.

However, they had overlapping activity patterns at the three locations in Bedok over a period of time, it noted, adding:

These findings suggest possible TB exposure at the three locations through repeated visits or prolonged exposure.

Mandatory tuberculosis screening in Bedok from 4-7 May

As a precautionary measure, tenants and workers of the three affected locations will undergo mandatory screening over four days from 4 to 7 May. It will be free of charge.

This is to enable early detection and treatment if necessary, and is part of CDA’s ongoing public health efforts to detect and prevent the spread of TB in the community.

The screening, to be conducted at the atrium of Heartbeat @ Bedok, will involve a blood test.

Those who test positive must undergo a chest X-ray screening, and may do so at the same location from 14 May to 15 May.

Cases whose X-rays are normal are deemed to have latent TB infection and will be offered preventive treatment to reduce the risk of developing active TB.

Persons with an abnormal X-ray will be evaluated at the National Tuberculosis Care Centre and start treatment if diagnosed with active TB.

Contact tracing for each active TB case will also be carried out.

Public can be screened if they have spent 96 hours a year at the locations

Members of the public may take part in the screening if they have visited these three locations for at least 96 hours a year between January 2023 till now.

This is equivalent to two hours per week or eight hours per month.

They can check their eligibility for the screening here. If eligible, they can make an appointment for the screening online.

Those who cannot make it for the screening at Heartbeat @ Bedok may head to SATA CommHealth Bedok Clinic (351 Chai Chee Street) from 8.30am to 3pm on Saturday (2 May), or make an appointment at the aforementioned clinic or the National Tuberculosis Screening Centre during operation hours from 4 May to 5 June.

Risk of TB ‘very low’: MP

In a Facebook reel on Thursday, Senior Minister of State for Health Tan Kiat How said the screening is being done as a precaution.

He assured the public that the risk of catching TB in such open, well-ventilated spaces is “actually very low”, adding:

You don’t get TB from shaking hands, having a conversation with someone or sitting down having a meal.

Mr Tan, who is also an MP for East Coast GRC whose division includes Bedok Central, said TB is usually spread in close contact with someone over a prolonged period of time, for example in a household.

Nevertheless, he advised those who are suffering from persistent cough, persistent fever or chest pains, and have been frequenting the three locations, to come by for screening for “peace of mind”.

Also read: Roughly 170 People At Bukit Merah Block Positive For TB, Screening Extended Till 25 Jun

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps, Bryan Sim on Facebook & Google Maps.