9 people develop gastroenteritis symptoms on board Disney Adventure cruise, SFA investigating

Nobody hospitalised after developing gastroenteritis symptoms on board Disney Adventure cruise

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is investigating after nine people developed gastroenteritis symptoms on board a Disney Adventure cruise.

They have since recovered, said SFA in a statement in response to queries from MS News.

Suspected gastroenteritis cases reported on 16-19 March Disney cruise

The suspected cases of gastroenteritis took place on board a specific Disney Adventure cruise itinerary from 16 to 19 March, SFA said.

Symptoms were reported by eight passengers and one staff member.

The affected individuals received medical attention between 19 March and 20 March.

As of last Friday (27 March), all of them had recovered without being hospitalised.

Gastroenteritis caused by tranmission of bacteria or viruses

According to SFA, gastroenteritis sufferers typically experience inflammation of the stomach and intestines.

The condition may be caused by either bacteria, such as Salmonella, or viruses such as Norovirus.

However, both types of gastroenteritis are transmitted similarly, including:

Poor food handling and preparation practices

Ingestion of contaminated food or water

Poor environmental and personal hygiene

Close contact with infected people

Contact with contaminated objects

Maiden Disney Adventure cruise took off on 10 March

Disney Adventure cruise took off from Marina Bay Cruise Centre on its maiden voyage on 10 March after a three-month postponement due to “unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process”.

A premium Concierge room on the boat costs from US$8,990 (around S$11,500), while a Deluxe Oceanview with Verandah will set you back from US$3,278 (around S$4,200) for two adults.

Most of the rooms are sold out till the 30 April sailing.

There are several dining outlets on board serving fare from burgers to kebabs, pizza and bubble tea — all included in the cruise fare.

The Disney Adventure is Disney Cruise Line’s largest ship to date, and can board up to 6,700 passengers across its 20 themed decks.

Also read: First look onboard S’pore’s Disney Adventure cruise, from themed rides to photo ops & merch

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Featured image adapted from Disney Cruise Line on Facebook.