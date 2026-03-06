First look onboard S’pore’s Disney Adventure cruise, from themed rides to photo ops & merch

What we did on the first day of the inaugural Disney Adventure cruise

The Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line’s largest ship to date, has set off on her very first preview voyage, and MS News was among the lucky few who snagged a room on the four-night cruise to nowhere.

More than 12 hours into our journey, here’s a look at everything we’ve seen and done so far — a snapshot of what the first day onboard has been like, and a taste of what guests can expect.

Lunch at Pixar Market

We boarded at 11am and began with a leisurely wander around Deck 7, where you’ll find sizeable Bacha Coffee and TWG Tea boutiques carrying cruise-exclusive blends.

Some of these limited-edition boxes are decked out in iconic Disney characters like Jasmine, Aladdin, Belle, and the Beast.

From this deck, you’ll also get a vantage view of Town Square, a cosy gathering space with plush seating beneath a ceiling of Disney Princesses, where guests can chat, relax, or catch live music performances.

Like most cruises, there’s no shortage of dining options included in your package.

For lunch, we headed up to Pixar Market on Deck 17 for a meal with a view. Since we were still in port, we were treated to Singapore’s skyline while we ate.

And for anyone who believes there’s no such thing as good cruise food, this Disney sailing might change your mind.

The spread is impressively inclusive, too, with vegetarian dishes across a range of cuisines.

If you have food allergies or other restrictions, simply let the staff know and they will happily accommodate your needs.

Checking into our stateroom, one of 2,111 onboard

Our assigned room was the Deluxe Oceanview with Verandah, a 253 sq ft stateroom that can accommodate up to four guests.

It comes with a queen-sized bed and a double sofa bed, both tall enough for luggage to slide neatly underneath.

There’s also a curtain separating the sleeping areas, handy if you want a little privacy within the same cabin.

A practical touch we appreciated: the toilet and shower are in separate rooms, so multiple people can get ready at once without stepping on each other’s toes.

Toiletries are provided by Elemis, including body wash, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, and bar soap.

If you checked in your luggage at the Cruise Centre earlier, it’ll already have been delivered to your room by the time you arrive.

Exploring the pool deck and rides on Deck 17

Back on Deck 17, you’ll find Ironcycle Test Run, the first-ever roller coaster on a Disney cruise and the longest of its kind at sea, stretching 250m.

We didn’t manage to hop on yet, but we did spot other attractions nearby, including Pym Quantum Racers, inspired by Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Groot Galaxy Spin.

This is also where you’ll find Woody and Jessie’s Wild Slides, a pair of red-and-yellow water slides themed after the Toy Story duo that twist and turn before ending in a dramatic splash.

Just nearby is the Toy Story Splash Pad, essentially a floating water playground packed with rope bridges, pop jets, and plenty of splash zones.

If thrill rides aren’t your thing, there are whirlpools and plenty of sun loungers for a slower pace.

Or simply grab a deck chair, curl up with a book, and enjoy the sea breeze with a free-flow drink in hand.

Besides ice-cold Florida’s Natural juice at the drinks station, Wheezy’s Freezies serves unlimited soft-serve cones. We went for a strawberry-and-vanilla swirl.

HD screens around the deck also show Disney movies under the open sky.

Alternatively, you could just gaze out at the endless horizon with a cup of hot chocolate in hand.

Entertainment, play, and photo ops across the ship

If you need a break from the sun, head indoors to San Fransokyo Street, inspired by Big Hero 6.

This family-friendly arcade has a slew of free-to-play games — simply tap your room card to start playing.

The area also doubles as a photo hotspot, with backdrops inspired by both Tokyo and San Francisco.

Nearby, you’ll find the tween and teen youth clubs Edge and Vibe.

A quick PSA for parents: there are kids’ clubs for babies as young as six months old, complete with nurseries and baby cots.

Being a Disney cruise, it’s no surprise there’s a full cinema onboard, screening a line-up of popular films, including the latest Zootopia 2.

You can also take the stage for karaoke, either in lively public sessions hosted by enthusiastic crew members or in private rooms if you’re shy and prefer a smaller audience.

Official Disney photographers are also stationed around the ship, ready to snap your photos, which you can browse and purchase later.

Eat, drink, and be merry

After all that exploring, it’s time to see just how much TWG Tea you can enjoy in the Imagination Garden on Deck 6, where shows like Let’s Set Sail also take place.

Get your cameras ready here because it’s one of the ship’s most Instagram-worthy spots, with every few steps revealing another Disney character or whimsical design detail.

Another themed zone on this deck is Discovery Reef, home to Stitch’s Ohana Grill.

We sampled a spicy buttermilk fried chicken burger, a pulled pork and pineapple burger, and a beef burger topped with blue cheese — all included in the cruise fare, along with dishes from Cosmic Kebabs nearby.

Dinner is served in two pre-selected seatings: 5:45 pm or 8:15 pm.

Our first meal took place at The Navigator’s Club, where Mickey, Minnie, and friends put on a lively song-and-dance number that guests were invited to join.

Dinners rotate across the ship’s main dining experiences, so everyone gets a chance to enjoy the different restaurants onboard.

Don’t forget Disney merch and dressing up

Of course, you can’t leave a Disney Adventure cruise without a bit of Disney merch in hand.

Do note that the shops only open once the ship reaches open waters.

Prices are listed in USD, though that hardly stopped anyone from going googly-eyed at the racks of Disney treasures.

For trading pin enthusiasts, World of Disney Too is your one-stop shop. Little ones, meanwhile, will likely make a beeline for Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique or the Marvel Style Studio, where they can transform into their favourite characters with full costumes, hair, and makeup.

How much the Disney Adventure cruise costs

The first official sailing with paying guests departs next Tuesday (10 March).

After that, the next available four-night cruise is on 2 April 2026, with only the most premium Concierge rooms remaining, priced from US$8,990 (around S$11,500).

Our room category, the Deluxe Oceanview with Verandah, is still available on the 30 April 2026 sailing, starting from US$3,278 (around S$4,200) for two adults.

These rates exclude optional gratuities of US$64 (around S$80) per guest for non-Concierge rooms.

For more information and to book your Disney Adventure cruise, visit the official Disney Cruise Line website.

