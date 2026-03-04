Disney Cruise Line fireworks to light up Marina Bay, with deals, giveaways & photo spots around the area

UOB, Marina Bay Sands, and STB to present Disney Cruise Line-inspired fireworks show from 13 to 15 March

If you’ve ever watched the famous Disneyland fireworks, you’ll know the feeling: music swelling, colourful sparks bursting across the night sky, and everyone looking up in awe.

Singapore will soon get its own version of that magical moment when a Disney Cruise Line-themed sky show lights up Marina Bay from 13 to 15 March.

The fireworks are part of a two-month celebration around Marina Bay marking the arrival of the Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line’s first cruise ship to homeport in Asia.

Disney Adventure cruise ship arrives in Singapore

On Tuesday (3 March), the Disney Adventure officially docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre, marking the first time a Disney Cruise Line ship will be based in Asia.

The ship will begin sailing from Singapore on 10 March 2026, offering three- and four-night cruises designed to give guests a fun-filled Disney getaway at sea.

On board, travellers can wander through seven themed zones inspired by Disney, Pixar, and Marvel stories, catch live shows, and try out attractions such as the Ironcycle Test Run, a Marvel-themed ride that launches riders into a high-speed dash around a track suspended above the ship’s upper decks, inspired by one of Tony Stark’s latest prototypes.

Fun fact: Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark aka Iron Man in the Marvel films, is the official godparent of the Disney Adventure.

Food and shopping are also part of the experience. Besides international buffet spreads, the ship will serve Asian favourites and creative beverages, while nearly 17,000 square feet of retail space will house stores such as the World of Disney shop, National Geographic Store, and a Duffy and Friends boutique.

There will also be original entertainment created for the ship, including a new stage musical titled Remember and family-friendly shows featuring Disney characters.

Disney Cruise Line fireworks show over Marina Bay

With the ship now in Singapore, the city is marking the occasion with Disney-themed activities around Marina Bay, including a dazzling fireworks show set to light up the skyline.

For three nights, the area will feel a little like your own mini Disneyland moment, as fireworks burst overhead while familiar Disney songs play across the waterfront.

Presented through a collaboration between UOB, Marina Bay Sands, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), and Disney Cruise Line, the 10-minute display will take place at 8.30pm on 13, 14, and 15 March, lighting up the skyline with choreographed bursts set to iconic Disney tunes such as ‘When You Wish Upon A Star’ and ‘Let It Go’.

As the music plays, the fireworks will take viewers on a “journey” through the seven themed areas of the Disney Adventure cruise ship, including Toy Story Place, Marvel Landing, and Disney Imagination Garden.

And because the show is happening in Singapore, it will also come with a local twist.

Some fireworks patterns will incorporate Peranakan-inspired motifs and elements referencing Singapore’s national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim, alongside nautical Disney-themed designs.

The display should be visible from various vantage points around Marina Bay, so if you’ve been looking for an excuse to head out in the evening, grab the family, bring a camera, and make your way over on those nights.

A two-month Disney-themed celebration around Marina Bay

The fireworks are just the highlight of a larger event titled Adventure Begins: A Magical Bay Celebration with Disney Cruise Line.

Running from now until 30 April, the celebration will bring Disney-inspired activities and installations to various locations around the Bay.

Seven spots will feature photo opportunities inspired by the cruise ship’s themed areas, including UOB Main Branch, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, Gardens by the Bay, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, One Fullerton, PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, and Swissôtel The Stamford.

Visitors who explore these locations can also collect limited-edition Disney Adventure-inspired medallion pins, with seven different designs that make fun keepsakes for casual fans and serious collectors alike.

Cruise giveaways and discounts for visitors

Beyond the fireworks and festivities, there will be plenty of perks for those exploring the Bay.

More than 70 restaurants, hotels, and attractions around Marina Bay will offer promotions and discounts of up to 50% during the event period.

Meanwhile, UOB cardmembers who spend at participating locations may get the chance to win a three-night cruise holiday aboard the Disney Adventure.

There will also be an in-app Disney-themed game on the UOB TMRW app, where players can collect virtual medallions and compete for cruise prizes.

To learn more about the Adventure Begins: A Magical Bay Celebration with Disney Cruise Line, visit the campaign website.

If you’re thinking of setting sail yourself, you can also find out more about Disney Adventure here.

Featured image courtesy of Disney Cruise Line, photography by Steven Diaz.