Disney Adventure cruise postponed by 3 months, affected guests offered refunds & rebooking options

Disney Adventure cruise faces ‘unexpected delays’, maiden voyage postponed

The much-anticipated Disney Adventure cruise has delayed its debut by three months.

Originally set to sail from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre on 15 Dec, the new maiden sailing is now slated for 10 March 2026.

Guests affected by this change will receive refunds and rebooking options.

Disney Cruise Line — which operates Disney Adventure — made the announcement on Thursday (11 Sept), according to The Straits Times (ST).

In a statement to guests, president of Disney Signature Experiences Joe Schott revealed that this was a result of “unexpected delays in the shipbuilding process”.

“To ensure the experience we deliver reflects our commitment to excellence, we’ve made the decision to adjust our timeline,” he said.

“We know this may be disappointing to our guests, and we’re working directly with them to offer flexible rebooking options and uphold the trust they place in us.”

Guests offered refunds and rebooking options

According to ST, a spokesperson from Disney Cruise Line confirmed that sailings initially scheduled from 15 Dec to 12 March 2026 will be affected.

When CNA Lifestyle enquired about the number of impacted guests or bookings, the company did not provide a figure.

However, the ship’s capacity is estimated to be 6,700 passengers and 2,500 crew members.

As reported by Lianhe Zaobao, the company has automatically shifted passengers who booked the initial inaugural voyage on 15 Dec to the sailing on 10 March 2026.

Additionally, they will receive a 50% refund.

Guests who are unable to make the new date will receive a complete refund and a 50% discount on a future voyage, valid until 31 March 2027.

Similarly, all other affected customers can expect a full refund and a chance to rebook a sailing at half-price during the same validity period.

In response to queries by Lianhe Zaobao, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said that the postponement of the Disney Adventure’s inaugural voyage will not impact its partnership with Disney Cruise Line.

Disney Cruise Line’s Asia debut

The Disney Adventure is Disney Cruise Line’s first Asia cruise.

In collaboration with the STB, the cruise will set sail from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, and run for at least five years.

Featuring seven themed areas, the ship will bring to guests a range of activities, including Disney film classics, interactive games, and character meet-and-greets.

Guests will also stay in Disney-inspired cabins, which offer family-friendly rooms with the brand’s iconic split-bath concept.

Also read: Disney Cruise Line to set sail from S’pore in 2025, meet characters & watch films onboard

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Disney Cruise Line on Facebook.