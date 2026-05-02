Charity screening for Gohan at Golden Village VivoCity on 9 May to encourage pet adoptions

Early charity screening for Thai movie Gohan at Golden Village VivoCity on 9 May

To commemorate and raise awareness for pet adoptions, Golden Village is partnering with a local animal group to do an early charity screening of the Thai movie Gohan on 9 May.

The movie, from the producers of the Thai box office hit How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, follows the life of a stray dog in Thailand as it searches for warmth and a place to call home.

Tickets for the charity screening are now available via Golden Village’s official sales channels.

An early screening to raise awareness for pet adoptions

Tickets cost S$48 and will include one paw treat gift pack from Mutt’s Mart.

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will also go towards the animal welfare group SOSD, who advocate and finds homes for stray dogs in Singapore.

The screening will take place on 9 May at GV VivoCity. It will begin at 11am.

There will also be an adoption drive, from 12pm to 3pm, that is open to the public. This will be located at the GVmax Foyer.

“We’re deeply thankful to Golden Village for coming together with SOSD on the Gohan Charity Screening and Adoption Drive,” May Ngu, the president of SOSD, said.

“Through this initiative, we hope more people will feel inspired to open their hearts and consider giving a rescued animal a loving home.”

A movie about a stray’s journey through life

Gohan is a story about a stray dog’s life as it hops between different owners. Since its original premiere in its home country of Thailand, the movie was well-received by the public and grossed over 30 million baht (S$1.175 million).

For Baz Poonpiriya, producer and co-director of Gohan, the movie is also deeply personal.

“I’ve always believed that a dog isn’t just a pet – it’s a reflection of who we are as humans,” said the man who directed Bad Genius.

“This story [is] about the special bond between humans and animals, one that can sometimes be more loyal and loving than we are to ourselves. I also hope the movie encourages more people to open their hearts to pet adoption.”

Also read: Stray dog in India hailed hero after sacrificing life to save schoolchildren from venomous snake



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Featured image courtesy of Golden Village Pictures.