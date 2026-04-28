Stray dog in India hailed hero after sacrificing life to save schoolchildren from venomous snake

Stray dog dies after fighting snake to protect schoolchildren

A stray dog named Kali was dubbed a hero after sacrificing her life to protect schoolchildren in Odisha, India, from a venomous snake.

According to Orissa Post, 30 kindergarten students were sitting outdoors at their school, Sri Jagannath Sishu Vidya Mandir, on 13 April when the snake approached them.

Sensing danger, Kali selflessly put herself between the snake and the group of children.

Stray dog dies due to snake venom

Witnesses said Kali and the snake had a fierce fight.

“We were trying to chase it away. But Kali was sitting there and pounced on the snake. She clung to it, preventing it from going near the children,” the school’s owner, Ramesh Chandra Prusty, reportedly said.

While the stray dog managed to kill the snake, she suffered multiple bites on her mouth.

Kali eventually succumbed to the venom several hours later.

Grateful villagers perform funeral rites for heroic stray

Grateful for the stray dog’s heroism, the villagers performed funeral rites usually reserved for humans.

Kali’s body was covered with a white cloth, decorated with flowers.

The stray dog was taken on a procession around the village before burial.

A man also appeared to chant a mantra as they laid the heroic stray to rest.

“Kali sacrificed her life to save the lives of the students. Later, everyone performed the last rites with respect for Kali. And Kali will be remembered forever,” said Mr Ramesh.

Stray dogs issue in India

Despite the love and appreciation shown towards Kali, stray animals, specifically dogs, tend to be regarded as a “persistent nuisance” in many parts of India.

Last November, India’s Supreme Court mandated the removal of stray dogs from the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands and depots, and railway stations.

Also read: Unexpected backup: Wandering dog joins police chase in Australia, helping officers catch suspect

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Orissa Post.