20-year-old Indonesian man arrested at Changi Airport, allegedly molested fellow passenger on plane to S’pore

Indonesian man arrested for allegedly molesting female passenger sitting next to him on airplane

A 20-year-old Indonesian man has been arrested over his involvement in a case of outrage of modesty on an airplane.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday (30 April), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement released the following day.

Incident reported to cabin crew and pilot

Police were alerted to the incident on 15 April at around 1.30pm.

Based on preliminary investigations, the suspect was alleged to have inappropriately touched a female passenger sitting beside him on a flight to Singapore.

After the incident, the female passenger left her seat to seek assistance from the cabin crew, who then reported the matter to the pilot.

Upon the aircraft’s arrival at Changi Airport, Airport Police Division (APD) officers arrested the man.

Faces up to three years’ in prison

The man will be charged in court on 30 April with using criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty.

If convicted, he faces up to three years’ jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Firm stance against sexual offenders

SPF reiterated its firm stance against sexual offenders and stressed that offenders will be dealt with sternly.

On 27 April, at a Sexual Awareness Crime Seminar organised by SPF, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann announced the launch of a campaign to strengthen public awareness against sexual crimes.

The campaign, titled “Don’t be a Bystander! SPOT it. Report it”, encourages members of the public to be vigilant and step forward to protect victims of crime.

Also read: 7.3% increase in outrage of modesty cases remains a concern, SPF launches campaign to encourage reporting of sexual crimes

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Featured image adapted from Shisuka on Canva and Jorge Ferreiro on Canva, for illustrative purposes only.