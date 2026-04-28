7.3% increase in outrage of modesty cases remains a concern, SPF launches campaign to encourage reporting of sexual crimes

Increase in outrage of modesty cases in Singapore is concerning

At the Sexual Awareness Crime Seminar on Monday (27 April), Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann noted that the number of outrage of modesty cases has increased by 7.3% in 2025.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) will be rolling out a new campaign to encourage the public to report such crimes.

Sexual crime situation stable in Singapore

According to Ms Sim, the number of sexual assault cases has “remained consistent” over the last five years, with about 2,500 cases reported each year.

These include rape, sexual assault involving penetration and outrage of modesty (or molestation), and sexual offences involving children and vulnerable victims.

“Singapore remains one of the safest cities in the world,” Ms Sim said.

Despite the consistency, the rise in molestation cases is a concern.

In 2025, there were 1,531 molestation cases in Singapore. This is a 7.3% increase from the 1,427 in 2024.

“About 76% of these cases took place in non-residential settings, such as public transport and at nightspots,” Ms Sim explained.

The minister mentioned that the digital world “presents new and evolving risks” for sexual crimes.

She added: “As many social interactions begin online, perpetrators may exploit the anonymity of the Internet and the proliferation of social media platforms, messaging and dating apps to look for and prey on unsuspecting victims.”

MHA strengthening laws to protect victims

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken action over the years to strengthen laws to protect victims, in both physical and online settings.

“In 2019, we introduced a range of offences to tackle voyeurism, intimate image abuse, child abuse materials, and other forms of sexual offending,” Ms Sim said.

In 2021, penalties for molestation were increased.

More recently, in 2025, penalties for “large-scale circulation of obscene materials” were also increased.

“To address the risks posed by generative AI, we also clarified that offences concerning intimate images and child abuse materials also cover AI-generated materials.”

Urge the public to help

Ms Sim acknowledges that authorities will need help from the public to tackle such crimes.

We need the support of the entire community to send a strong message that sexual crime is not tolerated in Singapore.

To further encourage these acts, the Police have launched a new campaign, “Don’t be a Bystander! SPOT it. Report it”.

With the acronym STOP — Spot, Protect, Observe, and Tell — the authorities urge members of the public to be vigilant.

The Police will be promoting the campaign in public spaces, on public transport, at public entertainment outlets, and at schools to educate students.

“We must not be afraid to report a sexual crime. Each of us can make a difference and prevent harm from being perpetuated by choosing to act and protect sexual crime victims,” Ms Sim said.

Also Read: 35-year-old man arrested for public nuisance at Jurong Point, accused of harassing girl at arcade

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SPF.