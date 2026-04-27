35-year-old man arrested for public nuisance at Jurong Point, accused of harassing girl at arcade

Man seen being confronted at Jurong Point arcade, later arrested for public nuisance

A 35-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance at Jurong Point after he was accused of harassing a girl at the Timezone arcade in the mall.

Footage of the incident posted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram showed the man in a blue T-shirt being confronted by two other men.

Man points object at woman while being confronted

In the clip, which was purportedly recorded at about 7pm on Saturday (25 April), a woman stood nearby as the man was being confronted.

He pointed an long, metallic object at her as they were talking.

Another image revealed that the man was wearing a fingerless glove on his right hand.

The caption alleged that the man had sexually harassed the girl while playing “Wangan Midnight”, a Japanese racing game.

When he was confronted, he allegedly said that he did not do anything.

Man escorted by security

The same man was later seen being escorted by security.

The caption said that the police arrived at the Timezone outlet.

This apparently caused a big crowd to form at the entrance, possibly to check out what had happened.

Man arrested at Jurong Point after police called

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at 7.15pm on 25 April.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance at 1 Jurong West Central 2 — the address of Jurong Point.

No injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Woman Accuses Boat Quay Bar Of Physical Harassment, Management Denies Any Wrongdoing

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Featured image adapted from @sgfollowsall on Instagram.