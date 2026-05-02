FairPrice to offer S$5 million in savings for May Day celebrations, exclusive deals for NTUC members

Consumers can expect savings at Fairprice supermarkets and select Kopitiam outlets

FairPrice Group (FPG) is set to offer a massive S$5 million in savings for Singaporeans as part of their May Day celebrations.

Amidst rising costs of late, families may struggle to cope with increasing prices.

As such, FPG’s initiative will allow customers to enjoy discounts on daily essentials, as well as in-app promotions on the FairPrice app.

50% off select essentials

From 30 April to 17 May, NTUC and Link members will enjoy 50% off daily essentials every week.

The first week’s deal, running from 30 April to 3 May, is the 5kg Double FP Thai Hom Mali Rice, priced at S$7.05.

Subsequent deals will be revealed every Thursday, ensuring there’s something fresh each week.

But that’s not all, NTUC members paying via the FPG app can access even more exclusive deals.

This includes 50% off FairPrice Canola Oil 2L, priced at S$4.75 (original price S$9.50).

These in-app promotions will be available from 30 April to 3 May, with similar discounts to be announced on 7 May and 14 May.

50 cents kopi and teh at 70 Kopitiam outlets

FairPrice Foundation is also bringing back its beloved 50 cents kopi and teh at over 70 Kopitiam outlets across the island.

These iconic deals will run throughout the month of May, offering a much-needed caffeine fix at unbeatable prices.

Simply show your physical NTUC card or use the FPG app voucher to claim this offer.

A company that stands with Singaporeans

FPG CEO Vipul Chawla said these initiatives reflect the group’s ongoing commitment to ensuring affordability for Singaporeans, especially in times of uncertainty.

He added that the move also recognises the “tireless effort that Singapore’s workers have put in to provide for their families and loved ones amidst unprecedented volatility”.

NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of practical support during times of financial stress.

“The discounts on essentials from FairPrice Group demonstrate our shared commitment in doing our part to ease cost pressures in times of need,” he said.

One of many initiatives this year

The move is one of numerous initiatives that FPG has rolled out across the year, amid rising costs.

Earlier this year, FairPrice froze prices of over 300 popular daily essential items, while prices of pork, seafood, and vegetables remained unchanged during the Chinese New Year period.

Also read: FairPrice expands price freeze to over 300 essentials till 31 May, includes Nestlé & Colgate items

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Featured image courtesy of FairPrice Group.