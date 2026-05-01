TOTO jackpot balloons to S$10M for 4 May draw after 3 draws without Group 1 winner

TOTO draw on 4 May will be second cascade draw of 2026

Singapore will have its second TOTO cascade draw of 2026 after the jackpot for next Monday (4 May) ballooned to an estimated S$10 million.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the mouth-watering draw will be conducted at 9.30pm that night.

No Group 1 winner on 23 April, 27 April & 30 April

The TOTO jackpot snowballed after three consecutive draws — on 23 April, 27 April, and 30 April — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

There were 10 Group 2 winners on 30 April, but only three on 27 April and just one on 23 April.

This caused the Group 1 prize to increase from about S$1.23 million on 23 April to almost S$3 million on 27 April, and then more than S$5.7 million on 30 April.

4 May TOTO jackpot to be split if still no Group 1 winner

Accordingly, the draw on 4 May will be a cascade draw, which is typically called in such a situation where three consecutive draws have gone without a Group 1 Prize winner.

In this fourth draw, the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Cascade draws are typically pushed back to 9.30pm from the usual draw timing of 6.30pm, according to Singapore Pools.

Sales will also close later at 9pm.

Previous cascade draw was on 29 Jan

The previous cascade draw — the first of this year — was on 29 Jan.

That draw was also conducted after three consecutive draws with no winner from Group 1.

Its jackpot was a massive S$13.5 million, with six winners eventually sharing the jackpot.

Last year, a total of 12 cascade draws were conducted — an average of one per month.

The last draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 20 April, when one punter took home an impressive S$2,980,914.

The last draw which had a bumper payout was the TOTO Hong Bao Draw, with a jackpot that swelled to S$12 million shared by three winning tickets.

Also read: 1 person wins S$6.2M TOTO Reunion Draw jackpot, ticket bought from NEX FairPrice outlet

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