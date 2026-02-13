1 person wins S$6.2 TOTO Reunion Draw jackpot, ticket bought from NEX FairPrice outlet

TOTO Reunion Draw offered jackpot of estimated S$5 million

One person will have a huat Chinese New Year (CNY) indeed after they became the sole winner of this year’s TOTO Reunion Draw.

They get to take home an impressive S$6.2 million, with their winning ticket bought from the NTUC FairPrice outlet at NEX mall in Serangoon.

TOTO Reunion Draw jackpot was almost S$6.2M

This year’s TOTO Reunion Draw was set for Friday (13 Feb) and was hotly anticipated, as the jackpot was estimated at S$5 million.

Eventually, the Group 1 prize went up to as much as S$6,188,268, according to Singapore Pools.

The winning numbers ended up being 10, 15, 25, 43, 45 and 49.

The additional number was 4.

TOTO Reunion Draw jackpot won by just one ticket

While more than one ticket would usually have the rub of the green, just one ticket bought in Singapore had the winning combination this time around.

The full sum of almost S$6.2 million would thus go to this winning ticket.

In contrast, the Group 2 prize was shared among 15 tickets, with each receiving S$86,853.

Winning ticket bought from NTUC FairPrice in NEX

According to Singapore Pools, the winning ticket was bought via 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry, meaning the minimum bet amount was S$1.

It also means the winning combination was selected randomly by the computer.

The location that produced the winning ticket was the NTUC FairPrice outlet in NEX.

The NEX FairPrice outlet is among the top lucky Singapore Pools outlets for TOTO in Singapore, with 18 jackpot prize winners, including the latest one, since October 2014.

The 2026 Reunion Draw winning ticket also snagged the highest amount won by a ticket purchased from this outlet, according to Singapore Pools data.

The second-highest amount was won on 5 June 2023, when the Group 1 prize of S$5,598,382 was gained by a ticket bought from this outlet.

S’pore Pools extended its operating hours for draw

The TOTO Reunion Draw took place at the Singapore Pools Building on Middle Road.

Punters could place their bets by purchasing packs of S$10 or S$20.

They were available at all Singapore Pools outlets from Monday (9 Feb).

To accommodate the expected high demand, Singapore Pools extended the operating hours at its branches till 9pm.

The next TOTO draw will be next Monday (16 Feb), for an estimated jackpot of S$1 million.

Also read: 72-year-old housewife in M’sia strikes S$12.8m Toto jackpot, has been betting since the 1980s