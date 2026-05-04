Fake Mothership posts on Tissot & G-Shock promotions seen on Facebook, tout heavily discounted products

Fake Mothership Facebook posts have comments from suspicious accounts claiming to have placed orders

Posts pretending to be from Singapore media outlet Mothership have surfaced on Facebook, touting heavily discounted Tissot and G-Shock watches.

However, these are likely to be from fake accounts, due to several telltale signs.

Fake posts used Mothership logo on graphics

So far, MS News has come across three such posts over the past 24 hours, with the earliest one emerging on Sunday (3 May) night.

All of them featured possibly AI-generated graphics with Mothership’s logo slapped on them.

They depicted large crowds outside what appeared to be Tissot and G-Shock shops.

Posts claim large crowds queued to buy discounted watches

Two of the posts claimed that hundreds of customers had queued up at Ion Orchard since early in the morning to purchase Tissot watches for just S$85.

A third post similarly alleged that a large crowd had turned up outside the G-Shock outlet in “Marine Bay” to purchase a G-Shock watch for S$85.

Due to “overwhelming” demand, the companies had decided to move the “promotion” online, said the posts, all of which had a link in the comments for customers to purchase the watches.

Comments from questionable accounts claim to have placed orders

Under all the posts were comments from users claiming to have already placed orders.

Several comments shared photos of the watches that were supposedly purchased for S$85.

One of the posts even had comments from “Mothership”, purporting that customers had already purchased watches.

Accounts had only 1 follower each

However, the two accounts that shared the posts, both named “Mothership”, had no other posts besides the watch posts.

They also had only one follower each and blurry profile photos of the apparent Mothership logo.

The accounts of the users who claimed to have placed orders were also suspicious, as most of them had only one profile photo and no other posts.

Mothership previously alerted readers to fake posts

Mothership has alerted readers more than once about fake accounts promoting heavily discounted watches from brands such as Tissot, Omega and G-Shock.

Its most recent article on this was on 21 April, when it noted that fake posts had sprung up touting purported discounts on Tissot and Omega-Swatch watches.

At the time, Mothership clarified that it was “not offering any discounts on watches”.

Those posts appeared to have been taken down, but have now seemingly resurfaced.

The media outlet said it would continue to work with the authorities to report and remove impersonation accounts, and advised members of the public to verify such pages and links before making purchases.

Also read: Uniqlo Singapore reports fraudulent accounts, warns customers about fake websites & impersonation scams

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.