M’sian man allegedly wears wig & impersonates MAS-accredited officer to facilitate scams, 1 victim lost S$140K

Man allegedly wears wig to conceal identity while acting as a runner to facilitate scams

A 40-year-old Malaysian man allegedly impersonated an officer accredited by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) while working as a runner for a scam syndicate.

He also wore a wig to conceal his identity while collecting valuables from victims, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on 1 May.

SPF said it was contacted by the suspected victim of a government officials impersonation scam (GOIS) on 29 April.

The victim had received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be an employee of local telco M1.

He was told that he had been enrolled for an M1 phone plan that was involved in a money-laundering investigation.

But when the victim said he did not sign up for an M1 plan, he was transferred to another person who claimed to be from MAS.

Victim told to hand over S$140K worth of valuables

The victim ended up believing that MAS was investigating him for money-laundering offences.

The scammers told him to prove that his funds were clean and untainted.

To do this, he had to hand over about S$140,000 worth of cash, gold and valuables to the Malaysian man.

Man allegedly wore wig, used fake pass to facilitate scams

The man was allegedly working as a runner who collected cash, gold and valuables from victims, according to preliminary investigations.

He would wear a wig during these collections to conceal his identity, SPF said.

He would then bring what he had collected back to Malaysia.

In order to allegedly impersonate an MAS-accredited officer, he is also believed to have used a fake company pass.

Man is 21st M’sian arrested here for such crimes

Police officers from the Anti-Scam Command and Jurong Police Division arrested the man on 30 April, following extensive ground enquiries and follow-up investigations.

He is the 21st Malaysian arrested in Singapore for facilitating scam syndicates to collect cash and valuables since March.

He was charged in court last Saturday (2 May) with abetment by conspiracy to assist another person to retain benefits from criminal conduct under Section 51 of the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to ten years and/or a fine of up to S$500,000.

“Increasing trend” of M’sians coming to S’pore to facilitate scams

SPF highlighted the “increasing trend” of Malaysians coming to Singapore to collect cash, gold and valuables from scam victims for syndicates.

It takes “a serious stance” against those involved in scams, and pledged to deal with offenders in accordance with the law.

SPF also noted that scammers and syndicate members or recruiters will receive between six and 24 strokes of the cane under a new law that took effect on 30 Dec 2025.

Scam mules who launder scam proceeds to facilitate scams may also be caned up to 12 strokes.

Also read: 2 more M’sians arrested in S’pore for scams, bringing total arrests in 10 days to 5

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.