MHA introduces caning for scammers & money mules after victims in S’pore lost S$3.7B to scams since 2020 

Scammers and scam syndicate recruiters to get six to 24 strokes of cane under new law

The Singapore Parliament passed new laws on Tuesday (4 Nov) that will see scammers subjected to mandatory caning.

Under the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, scammers will get between six to 24 strokes of the cane depending on the severity of their offences.

Meanwhile, money mules — such as those who provide bank accounts or Singpass credentials — face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

Scams account for 60% of all reported crimes

Speaking during the Bill’s second reading, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Foreign Affairs Sim Ann said scams are “by far the most prevalent crime type in Singapore”.

Between 2020 and the first half of 2025, there have reportedly been 190,000 cases of reported scams, accounting for 60% of all reported crimes.

Losses amounted to about S$3.7 billion — 3.5 times the cost of building Woodlands Health Campus, said Sim.

Suggestion to introduce caning for scammers raised in March

The idea of introducing caning for scammers was first raised by former Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng in March.

Dr Tan’s suggestion came after one of his constituents lost her life savings to a scam.

On 4 Nov, Sim said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reviewed Dr Wu’s suggestion and agreed with it.

Under the new Bill, three types of criminals will face mandatory caning of between six and 24 strokes:

Scammers

Scam syndicate members

Scam syndicate recruiters

Mules who facilitate scams may face up to 12 strokes of the cane.

Caning removed for some crimes

Under the amended Bill, certain offences will no longer carry caning as a punishment.

These include blocking carriages and endangering the safety of passengers, under the Railways Act.

Sim said that caning was no longer necessary for some of these offences as “societal context” and “crime situation” have evolved.

She added that usually, these offences “do not involve intentional harm to a person nor cause significant harm to the public, and for which we assess that the other penalties are adequate.”

Also read: Scammers to face mandatory caning of up to 24 strokes under new law

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MDDI Singapore on YouTube.