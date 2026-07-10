TOTO jackpot inflates to S$10M for 13 July draw after 3 draws without Group 1 winner

TOTO draw on 13 July will be the third cascade draw of 2026

Singapore will have its third TOTO cascade draw of 2026 after the jackpot for next Monday (13 July) ballooned to an estimated S$10 million.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the eagerly anticipated draw will be conducted at 9.30pm that night.

No Group 1 winner on 2 July, 6 July & 9 July

The TOTO jackpot snowballed after three consecutive draws — on 2 July, 6 July, and 9 July — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

There were two Group 2 winners on 2 July, four on 6 July and two on 9 July.

This caused the Group 1 prize to increase from about S$1.2 million on 2 July to almost S$3 million on 6 July, and then more than S$5.7 million on 9 July.

13 July TOTO jackpot to be split if still no Group 1 winner

Accordingly, the draw on 13 July will be a cascade draw, which is typically called in a situation where three consecutive draws have gone without a Group 1 Prize winner.

In this fourth draw, the jackpot will be split between the Group 2 winners if no Group 1 winner emerges.

If there are no Group 2 winners, the prize will be split among the Group 3 winners, and so on.

Sales will also close later at 9pm.

Previous cascade draw was on 4 May

The previous cascade draw — the second of this year — was on 4 May.

That draw was also conducted after three consecutive draws with no winner from Group 1.

Its jackpot was almost S$12,8 million, with just one lucky winner getting the massive windfall.

The last draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 29 June, when one punter took home an impressive S$2,955,939.

Besides the two previous cascade draws this year, the TOTO Hong Bao Draw also had a jackpot of more than S$10 million. Its eventual jackpot, which swelled to S$12 million, was shared by three winning tickets.

Also read: ‘Doing insider trading?’: Man in Cai Shen Ye costume spotted buying TOTO tickets ahead of S$12M draw

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